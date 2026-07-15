Work hard, don't let the internet deceive you – Sam Creatives CEO urges youth

The Chief Executive Officer of Sam Creatives, Mr. Samuel Clottey, has called on young people to embrace hard work, patience and self-belief, warning them against allowing social media and the internet to define their perception of success.

Speaking on the growing influence of digital platforms on the younger generation, Mr. Clottey observed that many young people have become trapped in the culture of comparison, often feeling inadequate because of the glamorous lifestyles and achievements they see online.

According to him, the internet has become a space where many individuals project only the best moments of their lives, creating the false impression that success comes easily and without sacrifice.

"The internet can deceive you to the extent that you begin to think you are nobody or that your life is not moving forward. What you see online is not always the full story. Behind every genuine success are years of hard work, disappointments, sleepless nights and determination that people rarely post," he said.

Mr. Clottey encouraged the youth to invest more time in learning valuable skills, improving themselves and pursuing meaningful opportunities instead of seeking validation through likes, comments and followers on social media.

He stressed that every individual has a unique journey and that comparing one's progress with carefully curated online content only leads to frustration and unnecessary pressure. He noted that sustainable success is built through consistency, discipline and resilience rather than shortcuts or the pursuit of internet fame.

The Sam Creatives CEO also advised young entrepreneurs, students and professionals to remain focused on their goals, no matter how slow their progress may seem. He said genuine achievements take time and should never be measured against the highlight reels often displayed on social media.

Mr. Clottey further urged young people to use the internet as a tool for education, innovation, networking and business growth instead of allowing it to become a source of discouragement or unrealistic expectations.

He also appealed to parents, teachers and mentors to guide the younger generation in developing a healthy relationship with social media by helping them understand that online appearances do not always reflect reality.

He concluded by reminding the youth that every great achievement begins with a willingness to work hard and remain committed even when results are not immediate.

"Don't allow the internet to make you feel inferior. Your journey is different, your timing is different and your purpose is different. Stay focused, keep working hard and trust the process. The rewards of perseverance will always outlast the illusion of overnight success," Mr. Clottey advised.