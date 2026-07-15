When the Classroom Loses to the Workshop: What Early Apprenticeship in Nkwanta North Reveals About Ghana’s Education Challenge

In many communities across Nkwanta North District, a familiar sight can be observed: children who should still be in classrooms are found in workshops, learning different trades. They are acquiring practical skills that may provide them with future opportunities, but an important question must be asked: what happens when a child enters apprenticeship before gaining the basic education needed to build a strong foundation for life?

Apprenticeship has always played an important role in Ghanaian society. It has produced skilled artisans, entrepreneurs, and professionals who contribute greatly to national development. The concern, therefore, is not apprenticeship itself. The concern is when children below the legally accepted age are removed from basic education and placed into apprenticeship before acquiring essential literacy, numeracy, and communication skills.

In parts of Nkwanta North, this practice has become increasingly common. Some parents withdraw their children from school and send them to learn trades. Some children stop schooling completely, while others are removed from the classroom after primary education or during junior high school because their parents believe they are wasting time, especially when they struggle academically.

For some families, this decision is influenced by economic difficulties. For others, it comes from the belief that practical skills offer a quicker path to survival than formal education. However, the long-term consequences of this decision deserve serious reflection.

My concern about this issue led to an engagement with leaders of apprenticeship associations through the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ). The purpose of the engagement was not to attack apprenticeship or the people who provide skills training. Rather, it was to create awareness about child rights, legal responsibilities, and the importance of ensuring that children are not denied the basic education that forms the foundation for their future.

However, the discussion became highly tense and emotional. The reaction revealed a deeper challenge: the gap between legal expectations and community realities. Some apprenticeship leaders argued that children who struggle in school may find better opportunities through learning a trade. Others questioned why they should reject young people who are willing and interested in learning practical skills.

These concerns cannot simply be ignored. They reflect genuine challenges within our education system. Some children lose interest in school because they struggle to understand lessons, lack adequate support, or do not see how education connects to their future. But removing them from education completely should not be the solution.

The consequences of early withdrawal from education are visible. Some young people who leave school too early struggle with basic communication. Some cannot confidently write their own names. Others find it difficult to perform simple numerical tasks. These are not only academic weaknesses; they become barriers that affect everyday life.

A person who lacks basic literacy and numeracy may struggle to keep business records, calculate profits, understand agreements, communicate effectively with customers, or adapt to new technologies. In today's world, even a skilled artisan needs more than technical ability. They need the ability to learn continuously, manage resources, and grow their work into a sustainable business.

Another challenge that deserves attention is the growing influence of social media narratives that portray education as useless. It is becoming common to see online discussions suggesting that schooling has no value and that learning a trade is the only practical path to success. While it is true that education alone does not guarantee employment, presenting school as unnecessary creates a dangerous perception among young people and parents.

Education and skills should not be presented as enemies. They should work together. Many successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and skilled workers depend on the foundation they gained through education.

At the same time, schools must also examine themselves. An education system that focuses only on academic performance may fail to recognise the different talents and abilities of learners. Some students may have strong practical abilities, creativity, leadership skills, or entrepreneurial potential. Schools must become more practical and inclusive, creating opportunities for learners to develop both academic knowledge and real-life skills.

When students see the connection between what they learn in school and their future, they are more likely to value education. Education should not only prepare learners to pass examinations; it should prepare them to solve problems, create opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The solution is not to destroy apprenticeship systems. Ghana needs skilled mechanics, tailors, carpenters, hairdressers, builders, and many other professionals. The solution is to create a balanced system where skills development complements basic education rather than replacing it.

Parents, schools, community leaders, and apprenticeship masters must work together to protect the future of children. Children should be supported to complete their basic education while being exposed to practical skills that prepare them for life.

A child should not have to choose between education and skills. The goal should be to develop young people who possess both: practical abilities, strong literacy, problem-solving skills, and the confidence to create opportunities for themselves and their communities.

A child who learns a trade without learning to read, write, calculate, and communicate may acquire a skill, but society risks limiting the full potential of that child. Apprenticeship should open doors, not close them before a child has the foundation to walk through.

About the author:

Tsekpokumah Richard is an educator, climate advocate, and Founder of Ayeyi Impact Foundation. He writes on education, climate action, leadership, community development, governance, and public policy.