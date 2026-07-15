Weija-Gbawe NPP polls in fresh dispute as former executives demand annulment

Fresh tensions have emerged within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency following the conclusion of the party's constituency elections, with a group of former polling station executives challenging the credibility of the process.

The aggrieved party members have appealed to the NPP's national leadership to urgently step into the matter, warning that the growing internal disagreement could deepen cracks within the constituency if not addressed.

At a media engagement, members of the group led by Ing. Daniel Awotwe called on the party's National Executive Committee to invalidate the election results and initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the exercise.

Their demand is based on claims that the elections were held despite an alleged directive from the national leadership for the process to be suspended pending further instructions.

The former polling station executives accused the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and some constituency officers of presiding over a process they believe excluded several experienced grassroots members.

According to the group, many individuals who had served the party at the polling station and community levels for years were allegedly removed from the delegates' register ahead of the elections.

One of the aggrieved members claimed that more than 500 delegates were affected by the alleged changes to the electoral roll, describing the development as damaging to party cohesion.

"They have removed more than 500 delegates. We cannot work with him because we did not vote for him. He came to meet us in Weija-Gbawe, but we are the ones who have been doing the grassroots work," the member alleged.

The group argued that the alleged exclusion of influential grassroots members could have wider political consequences, particularly as the NPP works towards rebuilding its structures and strengthening its electoral prospects.

Some members also levelled serious allegations of intimidation against the MP, claiming that persons they described as "landguards" had been introduced into the constituency to frighten those opposed to the conduct of the elections.

"Jerry has brought landguards into Gbawe. If you speak against something you believe is wrong, they threaten to beat you. I have even received death threats," one member alleged.

Another former executive claimed that party members who openly questioned certain decisions within the constituency risked being excluded from the delegates' list, further accusing the leadership of suppressing dissent.

"If you raise concerns with Jerry about what is happening, he removes you from the delegates' list. If the MP has removed between 400 and 500 delegates, how can we work together?" the individual alleged.

The disgruntled members warned that unresolved grievances could negatively affect the NPP's future performance in Weija-Gbawe, with some threatening to reconsider their support for the party should the national leadership fail to act.

They consequently appealed to the party hierarchy to send a team to the constituency to independently investigate the allegations, review the electoral process and engage all affected stakeholders.

The group maintained that restoring confidence among grassroots members must remain a priority if the NPP intends to maintain unity and strengthen its political base in the constituency.

They further urged the party's leadership to treat the dispute with urgency, warning that prolonged silence could worsen divisions and make reconciliation increasingly difficult.

The allegations against the MP and constituency executives remain claims made by the aggrieved former polling station executives, and the article does not establish them as independently verified facts.

The group says it remains hopeful that the NPP's national leadership will intervene, address its concerns and pursue a transparent resolution capable of restoring peace and unity within the Weija-Gbawe Constituency.