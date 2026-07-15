ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GNPC Explorco mourns demise of Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II

  Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Tributes & Condolences GNPC Explorco mourns demise of Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II
WED, 15 JUL 2026

GNPC Explorco, the exploration and production arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, has joined the nation in mourning the passing of His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, in a press release issued shortly after his death was announced.

In its statement, the company's Management and Staff expressed profound sorrow, extending condolences to the Royal Family, the Kingmakers led by the Kuga Naa, the Dagbon Traditional Council, and the entire chiefs and people of Dagbon. The release described the late Yaa Naa as the 41st Overlord and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, praising his reign as a period of peace, reconciliation, and progressive leadership since his enskinment in 2019.

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, who restored the Yendi throne after a chieftaincy dispute that had divided Dagbon for years, was pronounced dead on July 13, 2026. His passing came after seven years on the throne, a reign widely remembered for restoring peace, unity, and stability to one of Ghana's most influential traditional kingdoms. His death marks the end of a reign that represented a new chapter in Dagbon's history, following one of the country's longest-running traditional leadership disputes.

GNPC Explorco noted that the late King was more than a traditional ruler to the company, having served as a foundational stakeholder whose counsel and commitment to development supported harmonious relationships during the company's operational engagements in the region.

As Dagbon entered its customary period of mourning, the company pledged solidarity with the kingdom, closing its tribute with the words: "May his soul rest in perfect peace."

715202643224-g40n1r5edy-gnpc-explorco-mourns

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NPP protests over Miracles Aboagyes arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP NPP protests over Miracles Aboagye's arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP

3 hours ago

I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed Shaib I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed ...

4 hours ago

BoG Governors appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage BoG Governor's appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage

4 hours ago

COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders

4 hours ago

NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere East NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere E...

4 hours ago

Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for Resetting Ghana Tour Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for 'Resetting Ghana Tour'

4 hours ago

GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation

4 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes GH¢50 million bail conditions werent impossible to meet — Kwesi Pratt Jr. Miracles Aboagye's GH¢50 million bail conditions weren't impossible to meet — Kw...

4 hours ago

No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Lands Minister No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Land...

Just in....
body-container-line