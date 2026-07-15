GNPC Explorco mourns demise of Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II

GNPC Explorco, the exploration and production arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, has joined the nation in mourning the passing of His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, in a press release issued shortly after his death was announced.

In its statement, the company's Management and Staff expressed profound sorrow, extending condolences to the Royal Family, the Kingmakers led by the Kuga Naa, the Dagbon Traditional Council, and the entire chiefs and people of Dagbon. The release described the late Yaa Naa as the 41st Overlord and President of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs, praising his reign as a period of peace, reconciliation, and progressive leadership since his enskinment in 2019.

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, who restored the Yendi throne after a chieftaincy dispute that had divided Dagbon for years, was pronounced dead on July 13, 2026. His passing came after seven years on the throne, a reign widely remembered for restoring peace, unity, and stability to one of Ghana's most influential traditional kingdoms. His death marks the end of a reign that represented a new chapter in Dagbon's history, following one of the country's longest-running traditional leadership disputes.

GNPC Explorco noted that the late King was more than a traditional ruler to the company, having served as a foundational stakeholder whose counsel and commitment to development supported harmonious relationships during the company's operational engagements in the region.

As Dagbon entered its customary period of mourning, the company pledged solidarity with the kingdom, closing its tribute with the words: "May his soul rest in perfect peace."