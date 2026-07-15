ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gender Ministry, state agencies unite to strengthen response to gender-based violence cases

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Gender Ministry, state agencies unite to strengthen response to gender-based violence cases
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held a one-day coordination meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and key state agencies to improve the management and referral of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) cases across the country.

The meeting, organised by the Domestic Violence Secretariat, focused on strengthening collaboration among institutions responsible for protecting survivors and responding to gender-based violence.

The meeting also examined gaps in service delivery and explored ways to improve coordination among agencies involved in prevention, survivor protection, case management and referrals.

Opening the meeting, the Director of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Madam Malonin Asibi, on Tuesday in Accra said tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence requires strong partnerships among government institutions and civil society organisations.

"We can only provide survivors with the care and protection they deserve when our institutions work together effectively. Every survivor should be able to access timely, quality and coordinated support regardless of where they first seek help," she said.

Madam Asibi called on stakeholders to play an active role in strengthening Ghana's national referral system to ensure a coordinated response that meets the needs of survivors.

She said improving collaboration among institutions would help provide comprehensive care, strengthen protection mechanisms and make support services more accessible to vulnerable people.

Representing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr Faisal Bawah said frontline service providers must be equipped with the skills and resources needed to respond effectively to cases of gender-based violence.

"We must continue to strengthen coordination among referral institutions and use reliable data to improve the services we provide to survivors," he said.

Mr Bawah reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

"UNFPA remains committed to working with the Ministry to strengthen referral pathways, protect the rights and dignity of vulnerable persons and support interventions that improve services for survivors," he added.

The sessions focused on improving cooperation among institutions and building a more coordinated national response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP protests over Miracles Aboagyes arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP NPP protests over Miracles Aboagye's arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP

2 hours ago

I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed Shaib I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed ...

3 hours ago

BoG Governors appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage BoG Governor's appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage

3 hours ago

COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders

3 hours ago

NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere East NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere E...

3 hours ago

Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for Resetting Ghana Tour Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for 'Resetting Ghana Tour'

3 hours ago

GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes GH¢50 million bail conditions werent impossible to meet — Kwesi Pratt Jr. Miracles Aboagye's GH¢50 million bail conditions weren't impossible to meet — Kw...

3 hours ago

No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Lands Minister No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Land...

Just in....
body-container-line