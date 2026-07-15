Gender Ministry, state agencies unite to strengthen response to gender-based violence cases

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has held a one-day coordination meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and key state agencies to improve the management and referral of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) cases across the country.

The meeting, organised by the Domestic Violence Secretariat, focused on strengthening collaboration among institutions responsible for protecting survivors and responding to gender-based violence.

The meeting also examined gaps in service delivery and explored ways to improve coordination among agencies involved in prevention, survivor protection, case management and referrals.

Opening the meeting, the Director of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Madam Malonin Asibi, on Tuesday in Accra said tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence requires strong partnerships among government institutions and civil society organisations.

"We can only provide survivors with the care and protection they deserve when our institutions work together effectively. Every survivor should be able to access timely, quality and coordinated support regardless of where they first seek help," she said.

Madam Asibi called on stakeholders to play an active role in strengthening Ghana's national referral system to ensure a coordinated response that meets the needs of survivors.

She said improving collaboration among institutions would help provide comprehensive care, strengthen protection mechanisms and make support services more accessible to vulnerable people.

Representing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mr Faisal Bawah said frontline service providers must be equipped with the skills and resources needed to respond effectively to cases of gender-based violence.

"We must continue to strengthen coordination among referral institutions and use reliable data to improve the services we provide to survivors," he said.

Mr Bawah reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in efforts to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

"UNFPA remains committed to working with the Ministry to strengthen referral pathways, protect the rights and dignity of vulnerable persons and support interventions that improve services for survivors," he added.

The sessions focused on improving cooperation among institutions and building a more coordinated national response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.