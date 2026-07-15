Government orders immediate action after Kongo Bridge collapse

The Government has ordered the immediate construction of a temporary diversion to restore access to the Kongo community in the Tempane District after the collapse of the Kongo bridge left residents stranded and disrupted movement.

The directive was announced by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Akamugri Donatus Atanga, during an inspection of the damaged bridge with the Tempane District Chief Executive and engineers from the Department of Feeder Roads.

The collapsed bridge had cut off the main transport link between Kongo and the rest of the district, making it difficult for residents to access healthcare, education, markets and other essential services.

Addressing the affected community, Mr Akamugri said he had been tasked by President John Dramani Mahama to assess the extent of the damage and assure residents that the government has acted swiftly to restore connectivity.

As an immediate intervention, he announced that the Department of Feeder Roads would begin constructing a temporary diversion to allow vehicles and pedestrians to move while plans for a permanent reconstruction of the bridge are finalised.

The Regional Minister assured residents that the government recognise the strategic importance of the bridge and remains committed to restoring the critical transport link to ease the hardship facing the community and support economic activities in the area.