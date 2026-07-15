ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government orders immediate action after Kongo Bridge collapse

By Faustina Naa Ayele Johnson, ISD II Contributor
General News Government orders immediate action after Kongo Bridge collapse
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Government has ordered the immediate construction of a temporary diversion to restore access to the Kongo community in the Tempane District after the collapse of the Kongo bridge left residents stranded and disrupted movement.

The directive was announced by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Akamugri Donatus Atanga, during an inspection of the damaged bridge with the Tempane District Chief Executive and engineers from the Department of Feeder Roads.

The collapsed bridge had cut off the main transport link between Kongo and the rest of the district, making it difficult for residents to access healthcare, education, markets and other essential services.

Addressing the affected community, Mr Akamugri said he had been tasked by President John Dramani Mahama to assess the extent of the damage and assure residents that the government has acted swiftly to restore connectivity.

As an immediate intervention, he announced that the Department of Feeder Roads would begin constructing a temporary diversion to allow vehicles and pedestrians to move while plans for a permanent reconstruction of the bridge are finalised.

The Regional Minister assured residents that the government recognise the strategic importance of the bridge and remains committed to restoring the critical transport link to ease the hardship facing the community and support economic activities in the area.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP protests over Miracles Aboagyes arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP NPP protests over Miracles Aboagye's arrest misplaced — Akwatia MP

2 hours ago

I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed Shaib I did not go to Kumasi to apologize on behalf of Okatakyie Afrifa — Jerry Ahmed ...

3 hours ago

BoG Governors appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage BoG Governor's appearance: Minority, Majority clash over media coverage

3 hours ago

COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders COCOBOD settles GH¢162 million owed to non-DDEP cocoa bill holders

3 hours ago

NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere East NPP annuls constituency elections in Adansi Asokwa, Bantama and Afigya Sekyere E...

3 hours ago

Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for Resetting Ghana Tour Mahama heads to Volta Region on Thursday for 'Resetting Ghana Tour'

3 hours ago

GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation GoldBod honours NACOC with GH¢12.65m reward for anti-gold smuggling operation

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagyes GH¢50 million bail conditions werent impossible to meet — Kwesi Pratt Jr. Miracles Aboagye's GH¢50 million bail conditions weren't impossible to meet — Kw...

3 hours ago

No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Lands Minister No forest reserve has been lost to illegal mining under Mahama government — Land...

Just in....
body-container-line