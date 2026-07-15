Travellers to enjoy hassle-free screening at Accra Airport

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has disclosed that travellers will no longer be required to remove laptops, belts, or shoes during security checks at Accra International Airport (AIA), following the installation of modern 3D scanners.

The new technology, which uses advanced imaging and an automatic tray return system, is designed to make screening faster, safer, and more comfortable.

During his inspection on Tuesday, Mr Nikpe explained that the initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to modernising Ghana’s transport infrastructure and enhancing passenger experience.

He noted that President Mahama is determined to ensure Ghana remains a hub for aviation in the ECOWAS sub-region, facilitating travel with comfort while maintaining world-class security standards.

“Our airports must be upgraded to a level that brings both safety and convenience to passengers, positioning Ghana as a lead player in aviation,” the Minister said.

Mr Nikpe urged Airport managers to put the scanners to effective use, ensuring that the investment translates into smoother journeys, a globally competitive transport sector, and greater confidence among travellers.