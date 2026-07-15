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Sam George reassures Ghana Digital Centres staff of job security

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Social News Sam George reassures Ghana Digital Centres staff of job security
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has assured staff of Ghana Digital Centres Ltd. (GDCL) that their jobs remain secured despite the recent flooding incident that affected the company’s operations.

Addressing staff during an engagement session with the Board, Management and employees on Monday, the Minister emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to their welfare and continuity of employment.

“We are not laying off any staff of GDCL, whether temporarily or permanently, because of the flood. Every one of you is assured of the continuity of your jobs,” he stated.

Mr George noted that while job security is guaranteed, the incident presents an opportunity for renewal and transformation, and hence urged the staff to embrace the challenge of repositioning GDCL as a sustainable and profitable enterprise.

He further pledged the Ministry’s support in strengthening the governance, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability of the company.

“With the assets you hold, there is no excuse for GDCL not to be profitable. It will not fail, not under my watch,” he added.

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