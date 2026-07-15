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Dambai, Afram bridges set to transform transport across Ghana

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
Social News Dambai, Afram bridges set to transform transport across Ghana
WED, 15 JUL 2026

The Government is constructing two of the longest bridges over water bodies in the country’s history, the Afram Bridge in the Eastern Region and the Dambai Bridge in the Oti Region.

During his tour last week, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, inspected ongoing works on the Dambai Bridge.

The project, which began in January 2026, is scheduled for completion in May 2029, with work reported to be progressing steadily.

Mr Agbodza noted that the Dambai Bridge represents a strategic investment for the Oti Region, explaining that the bridge will enhance regional connectivity, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and stimulate socio-economic development in Dambai as well as its surrounding communities.

He urged the contractor, Messrs Maripoma Enterprise Limited, to adhere strictly to project timelines to ensure the bridge is delivered on schedule.

At 1.5 kilometres in length, the Dambai Bridge in the Oti Region, together with the 3.6-kilometre Afram Bridge in the Eastern Region, is expected to transform transportation across Ghana.

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