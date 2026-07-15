Agric Ministry receives GHS1.07 million corporate support to renovate headquarters

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has received corporate sponsorship worth GHS1,068,455 from 3TREES Ghana Painting Ltd to undertake the complete exterior painting and renovation of the Ministry's national headquarters under the Brighten Ghana Initiative.

3TREES Ghana Painting Ltd will fully fund the project at no cost to the Government as part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme. The sponsorship covers painting materials, labour, equipment, scaffolding and all related works.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said agriculture remains the backbone of Ghana's economy and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to transforming the sector through President John Dramani Mahama's Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda.

He said the agenda seeks to improve livelihoods, create decent jobs and strengthen food security across the country.

The Minister recalled the recent launch of the 42nd National Farmers' Day at the Ministry and appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and development partners to support this year's celebrations.

He said the event, scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026, will recognise and reward farmers for their contribution to the country's development.

He described the Brighten Ghana Initiative as a national effort to rehabilitate public institutions, improve ageing infrastructure, and create cleaner, more welcoming public spaces.

He said the initiative brings together government, the private sector and development partners to modernise public facilities and improve service delivery.

Mr Opoku described the Ministry's headquarters as the home of Ghana's farmers and said the renovation demonstrates 3TREES Ghana Painting Ltd’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

He thanked 3TREES Ghana Painting Ltd for undertaking the project without charging the Government and said farmers across the country appreciated the company's contribution.

The Minister also encouraged other corporate organisations to support public institutions and national development programmes, saying every contribution helps strengthen agriculture and improve food production.

He expressed appreciation to UMB Bank for supporting the initiative and said partnerships between government and the private sector remain essential to advancing national development.