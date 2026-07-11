France Deepens Defence and Trade Ties with Kenya as Nairobi Diversifies Its Partnerships

France is steadily expanding its defence and economic footprint in Kenya, positioning Nairobi as one of its key Anglophone African partners at a time when both countries are recalibrating their traditional alliances.

A Defence Relationship Formalized

The current phase of cooperation traces back to a bilateral defence agreement signed on October 29, 2025, and ratified by the Kenyan parliament in April 2026, despite scrutiny from opposition lawmakers over questions of jurisdiction and the legal status of visiting French forces on Kenyan soil. The agreement establishes a framework covering intelligence sharing, maritime security, peacekeeping, training, and humanitarian assistance, delivered through strategic dialogue, officer exchanges, and joint exercises.

That framework was put into visible practice in March 2026, when three French naval vessels including the Aconit frigate and the Dixmude amphibious assault ship docked at the port of Mombasa for a mission centered on training and maritime security cooperation. France's military relationship with Kenya is not new: Nairobi has been a long-standing, if modest, customer of French equipment since the 1960s, acquiring Alouette II, Puma, and Gazelle helicopters, more than 80 AML armoured vehicles, Milan anti-tank missiles, an offshore patrol vessel later renamed KNS Harambee II, and a dozen Bastion armoured personnel carriers in 2018 for counter-terrorism operations.

Diplomacy Followed Trade Momentum

The defence ratification set the stage for a busy diplomatic calendar. French President Emmanuel Macron attended the Africa Forward summit on May 11-12, 2026, and Kenyan President William Ruto was among the guests at the G7 summit hosted in France from June 15-17, 2026 underscoring how quickly the relationship has moved from a signed agreement to sustained high-level engagement.

The Economic Picture

Kenya ranks as France's fourth-largest trade partner in the East Africa-Indian Ocean region, with bilateral trade valued between €288.5 million and €348 million in 2024, tilted in France's favor. Kenya's exports to France are largely agricultural processed vegetables, tropical fruits, legumes, flowers, and coffee while France's exports lean toward pharmaceuticals, anti-knock compounds, and aircraft.

France is Kenya's fifth-largest foreign investor, holding more than 6.7% of foreign investment, with over 150 French firms including TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, EDF, Accor, and Air France supporting an estimated 36,000 direct jobs. Investment is accelerating on two fronts: CMA CGM, France's largest shipping line, has committed more than $820 million to the port of Mombasa, while French investment firm Meridiam has pledged over €200 million to a Kenyan wind farm, supporting Kenya's target of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030 a goal already within reach given a power mix that is more than 90% renewable, driven by hydroelectric and geothermal sources.

The Strategic Backdrop

Both sides have clear incentives. Kenya, traditionally anchored to the United Kingdom and the United States, is diversifying as Washington's engagement with Africa grows less predictable and increasingly focused on Asia under President Trump. France, meanwhile, is seeking new footholds after losing significant influence in its former colonial sphere notably Mali and Niger and is turning toward Anglophone African states like Kenya to rebuild its continental standing.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

DefenceWeb (ADIT The Bulletin), "France deepens defence and trade ties with Kenya," July 9, 2026. https://defenceweb.co.za/joint/diplomacy-a-peace/france-deepens-defence-and-trade-ties-with-kenya/