Afadzato South NDC Politics: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Agoo! Afadzato South here I come. As a political analyst, it is good to consistently do our work by reflecting on political scenarios and contributing constructively to shaping the political discourse. In this article, the spotlight will be on the governing NDC party in Afadzato South Constituency. In this piece, I intend to share some lights on the good, the bad and the ugly so far as Afadzato South NDC politics is concerned.

Indeed, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has long enjoyed overwhelming political support in the Afadzato South Constituency. Since the constituency was carved out of the then Hohoe South Constituency in 2012, the party has consistently retained the parliamentary seat, reflecting the loyalty of its grassroots supporters and the confidence many voters have placed in its ideals. However, electoral victories alone should not be mistaken for political health or stability. Like many strongholds across Ghana, Afadzato South presents a mixed picture. It presents a picture that combines commendable achievements with troubling internal challenges. In trying to unpack the scenarios, I want us to look at it from the good, bad and ugly perspectives.

The Good:

One may ask, what good things are in there for one to be proud of?

To me, the greatest strength of the NDC in Afadzato South remains its committed grassroots base. Through difficult and prosperous times alike, party supporters have remained loyal and active to the NDC's political tradition. In fact, this dedication has enabled the party to maintain electoral dominance over other political parties especially the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). Due to the political dominance, NDC had and continue to produce Members of Parliament including Hon. Kosi Kedem, Hon. JZ Amenowode (one time Volta Regional Minister), Hon. Angela Alorwu-Tay and Hon. Frank Afriyie.

The constituency has also benefited from experienced party leaders and activists such as late party chairman Kahia, Edith Akpoto, Godfred Agbeke, Hon. Senyo Honu, Agbesi Nutsu, Ing. Harrison (Ofoko) Fia Albert, Richmond Kpongboe, Hakeem Balogun, Chairman Akotia Benony, Abudey Semanu among other grassroot leaders and activists who have mobilized supporters, defended the party's electoral fortunes, and contributed to development initiatives. The emergence of new leadership and renewed commitments to address developmental challenges offers hope that the constituency can continue to advance.

The Bad:

Despite the above strengths, internal factionalism has become one of the party's biggest obstacles. Personal rivalries, camps built around individuals rather than principles, political mafiarism, praise singing, and divide-and-rule tactics, have gradually weakened party unity.

Many loyal party members complain that opportunities within the party are often influenced more by personal loyalty than merit, commitment, or years of sacrifice and service to the party. Such perceptions discourage hardworking activists and create frustration among the grassroots.

Another bad side of the coin is how some experienced party members become sidelined after internal elections, while reconciliation efforts are often delayed until general elections approach. Experienced former party officers especially former constituency executives who are key stakeholders of the party are deliberately not recognized by the current leadership for obvious reasons. This cycle continues to breed mistrust and weakens party cohesion.

The Ugly:

There is an old ewe proverb which says; "Adela megblona gbedzinyawo kata o" literally translating to simply mean the hunter doesn't say all that transpired during the hunting expedition. Truth be told, the most disturbing aspect of politics in Afadzato South is the growing tendency to personalize political disagreements. Internal competition sometimes degenerates into character assassination, misinformation, and attempts to politically isolate perceived opponents. History has shown that internal divisions have periodically generated public controversy within the constituency, serving as reminders that unresolved conflicts can damage the party's image and distract from its development agenda.

When political office becomes an end in itself rather than a means of serving the people, both the party and the constituency suffer. Grassroots members become disillusioned, talented young people lose interest in politics, and the unity needed to sustain electoral success begins to erode.

The need for collective actions in holding the party together:

The goodwill is fast eroding. The party is gradually becoming weak and less attractive as it were the case in the past. It's important however for Party leadership to put party first before personal interests.

Afadzato South deserves politics built on unity, service, and accountability rather than personalities and factions.

The NDC leadership in the constituency should strengthen internal dialogue, reward merit, promote reconciliation after internal contests, and ensure that every committed member feels valued regardless of which candidate they supported.

The party must also invest in grooming young leaders, encouraging women and professionals to participate actively, and creating platforms where differing opinions are respected rather than suppressed.

Ultimately, the true measure of political success is not merely winning elections but improving the lives of the people. If the NDC can preserve its unity while focusing on development, transparency, and inclusive leadership, Afadzato South will continue to serve as one of the party's strongest and most respected constituencies.

The future of Afadzato South politics should not be determined by "who belongs to which camp," but by who is best prepared to serve the people with integrity, competence, and humility.

I shall return!

Cde R. KASU-ADZADU