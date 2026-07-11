"I'm the Only One Who Can Unite the NPP in Navrongo for Victory in 2028" — Solomon Navanse Kwovia

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman hopeful for Navrongo Central, Mr. Solomon Navanse Kwovia, has declared that he possesses the experience, leadership qualities, and grassroots appeal needed to reunite the party and position it for victory in the 2028 general elections.

According to Mr. Navanse, the current political climate within the constituency requires a leader capable of bringing together all factions under one common purpose. He expressed confidence that, if elected as Constituency Chairman, he would restore unity, strengthen the party's structures, and energize supporters towards recapturing political power.

"I am the only one with the experience, connections, and commitment to unite the various camps within the NPP in Navrongo Central. Unity is the foundation of electoral victory, and I am ready to provide that leadership," he stated.

Mr. Navanse explained that over the years he has built strong relationships with party members at the grassroots level, describing grassroots mobilization as the heartbeat of every successful political organization.

He pledged to reconnect branches, encourage active participation among members, and ensure every supporter feels valued in rebuilding the constituency ahead of the 2028 elections.

He stressed that the ultimate objective is to help the NPP return to government and secure the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana's next President.

"Our focus should not be on division but on rebuilding our party. Together we can work tirelessly to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next President of Ghana in 2028," he said.

Long Service to the NPP

Highlighting his loyalty to the party, Mr. Navanse noted that he has served the NPP faithfully for many years and has worked closely with several respected party stalwarts and leaders, including Hon. Alhaji Achulwor Otito, the late Hon. Kofi Adda, Hon. Tangoba Abayage, and many others.

He said those years of service have equipped him with valuable political experience, organizational skills, and an understanding of the needs of both party members and the people of Navrongo Central.

"I have served this party with dedication for many years. I have worked with experienced leaders whose guidance has shaped my leadership journey. My record speaks for itself." Navanse added

Development Through Action;

Mr. Navanse maintained that leadership should be measured by tangible contributions rather than promises. He cited his roles in providing several boreholes across communities facing severe water shortages, describing access to safe drinking water as one of the most important necessities for improving livelihoods.

According to him, community development should remain at the centre of political leadership.

"Leadership is about solving people's problems. We have supported communities with boreholes because clean water is essential for healthy and productive lives." He stated

Youth Empowerment and Agricultural Development.

Addressing youth unemployment, Mr. Navanse identified agriculture and entrepreneurship as practical solutions for creating sustainable jobs in the constituency. Added that several youth in Navrongo are currently working in both public and private institutions through his efforts.

Recognizing Navrongo Central as a predominantly farming area, he pledged to champion irrigation farming initiatives that would enable young people to engage in year-round agriculture, improve household incomes, and reduce unemployment.

He explained that investing in irrigation would help increase food production, create businesses along agricultural value chains, and make farming more attractive to the younger generation.

"The youth are the future of our constituency. Through irrigation farming and entrepreneurship support, we can create employment opportunities and improve livelihoods."Solomon emphasizes

Criticism of the Current Government,

Mr. Navanse also criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over what he described as the worsening conditions confronting farmers.

According to him, whili the prices of fertilizers, agrochemicals, seeds, and other farming inputs continue to rise, many farmers are also struggling to find ready markets for their produce, reducing their profits and discouraging agricultural production.

"Farmers are suffering. Farm inputs have become very expensive, yet many producers are unable to sell their produce at rewarding prices."he stressed

He further accused the government of neglecting major development projects within the constituency, citing the Tono Road and several health and educational infrastructure projects which, according to him, have been abandoned.

He argued that deteriorating roads affect transportation, increase the cost of doing business, and limit access to healthcare and education, while abandoned schools and health facilities deny communities the quality public services they deserve.

Appeal to Delegates, Mr. Navanse appealed to delegates to entrust him with the leadership of the constituency, promising to build a stronger, united, and more competitive NPP capable of winning future elections.

He assured party members that, if elected, he would lead an inclusive administration that values every member, strengthens party structures, and focuses on effective grassroots mobilization.

"I respectfully appeal to delegates to give me the opportunity to serve as Constituency Chairman.

Together, we will unite the party, strengthen our structures, reconnect with our grassroots supporters, and work tirelessly to return the NPP to power in 2028."