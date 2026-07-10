Ghana Cultural Forum Pays Tribute to Sharon "Padiki": A Champion of Ghana's Creative Spirit

The Ghana Cultural Forum joins the family, friends and the entire creative community in mourning the passing of Padiki, an exceptional visual artist, cultural advocate, mentor and fearless voice for Ghana's creative industry.

Sharon's legacy extends far beyond the remarkable works she created. In recent years, she became one of the country's strongest champions for the Visual Arts, passionately advocating for greater recognition of artists, the preservation of our cultural heritage, and meaningful investment in Ghana's creative economy. She reminded us that our heritage is not only to be celebrated but also safeguarded and passed on to future generations.

Sharon's historic achievement as the first official Guinness World Records holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting brought global recognition not only to her extraordinary talent, but also to Ghana's rich cultural heritage. Through that remarkable feat, she demonstrated how innovation rooted in tradition can elevate Ghanaian art onto the world stage and inspire generations of artists to dream beyond boundaries.

Her voice challenged us to think differently. Her leadership encouraged artists to stand together. Her unwavering belief in the power of culture inspired many to see creativity not simply as expression, but as a vital pillar of national development.

Today, as we remember Sharon, we also honour the values she stood for: community, collaboration and unity. Her passing should strengthen our collective resolve to build a creative ecosystem where every artist, practitioner and cultural worker is respected, supported and allowed to thrive.

The future of Ghana's creative industry depends not on individuals working in isolation, but on all stakeholders working together to preserve our heritage, nurture our talent and elevate the place of culture within our national agenda.

The greatest tribute we can pay Sharon is not only to remember her work, but to continue her mission.

May she rest in perfect peace.

BY Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong

Chairperson

Ghana Cultural Forum (GCF)