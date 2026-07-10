ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 10 Jul 2026 Tributes & Condolences

Ghana Cultural Forum Pays Tribute to Sharon "Padiki": A Champion of Ghana's Creative Spirit

By Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong
Ghana Cultural Forum Pays Tribute to Sharon Padiki: A Champion of Ghanas Creative Spirit

The Ghana Cultural Forum joins the family, friends and the entire creative community in mourning the passing of Padiki, an exceptional visual artist, cultural advocate, mentor and fearless voice for Ghana's creative industry.

Sharon's legacy extends far beyond the remarkable works she created. In recent years, she became one of the country's strongest champions for the Visual Arts, passionately advocating for greater recognition of artists, the preservation of our cultural heritage, and meaningful investment in Ghana's creative economy. She reminded us that our heritage is not only to be celebrated but also safeguarded and passed on to future generations.

Sharon's historic achievement as the first official Guinness World Records holder for the Largest Leaf Print Painting brought global recognition not only to her extraordinary talent, but also to Ghana's rich cultural heritage. Through that remarkable feat, she demonstrated how innovation rooted in tradition can elevate Ghanaian art onto the world stage and inspire generations of artists to dream beyond boundaries.

Her voice challenged us to think differently. Her leadership encouraged artists to stand together. Her unwavering belief in the power of culture inspired many to see creativity not simply as expression, but as a vital pillar of national development.

Today, as we remember Sharon, we also honour the values she stood for: community, collaboration and unity. Her passing should strengthen our collective resolve to build a creative ecosystem where every artist, practitioner and cultural worker is respected, supported and allowed to thrive.

The future of Ghana's creative industry depends not on individuals working in isolation, but on all stakeholders working together to preserve our heritage, nurture our talent and elevate the place of culture within our national agenda.

The greatest tribute we can pay Sharon is not only to remember her work, but to continue her mission.

May she rest in perfect peace.
BY Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong
Chairperson
Ghana Cultural Forum (GCF)

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school Education Ministry condemns shooting incident at Yendi primary school

41 minutes ago

Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo Over 10,000 businesses register for govt support under 24-hour economy – Rashid...

41 minutes ago

Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders Shops, businesses must close for national clean-up exercise — Ga Mantse orders

41 minutes ago

Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Korle Bu Mahama commissions Ghana Medical Trust Fund Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory a...

41 minutes ago

Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertilizer distribution Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister raises concerns over mode of fertiliz...

41 minutes ago

Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ‘death trap’ Mahama orders demolition of old Korle Bu maternity block, describes facility as ...

2 hours ago

Spain sweltered through its hottest summer on record last year, contributing to destructive wildfires across several regions - MIGUEL RIOPA, AFP Wildfire kills 12 in southern Spain as victims found in vehicles

2 hours ago

Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Council Otumfuo announces Nana Ama Bonsu as new Asantehemaa to Kumasi Traditional Counci...

2 hours ago

GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise GNACOPS urges private schools to participate in National Sanitation Day exercise

3 hours ago

VIOLENCE SHUTS DOWN ZOHE E.P. SCHOOL IN YENDI Gun shots shut down Zohe E.P. School in Yendi as headteacher assaulted

Just in....
body-container-line