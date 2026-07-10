Czech-Ghana ties shine at Elmina's Bakatue Festival

The long-standing relationship between Ghana and the Czech Republic was on full display at this year's Bakatue Festival in Elmina, where the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, Pavel Bílek, joined thousands of residents and visitors for the annual cultural celebration.

The ambassador attended the festival as the Guest of Honour, participating in the colourful event that traditionally marks the opening of the Benya Lagoon and signals the start of the fishing season for the people of Elmina.

The celebration attracted traditional authorities, opinion leaders, residents and tourists, who gathered to witness customary rites, cultural performances and musical displays that reflect the rich history and traditions of the historic fishing town.

Adding an international dimension to this year's festivities was the noticeable display of Czech national flags across parts of Elmina, symbolising the enduring friendship between the Czech Republic and the local community.

According to the Czech Embassy in Accra, the relationship between the Czech Republic and Elmina has grown steadily over the years through development cooperation, commercial partnerships and strong people-to-people connections.

The embassy also expressed appreciation to the people of Elmina for the warm reception accorded Ambassador Bílek during his visit. Special recognition was given to David Duron, a chief of Czech origin known traditionally as Nana Ekow Ankama I, for his role in strengthening the bond between the Czech Republic and the community.

The annual Bakatue Festival remains one of Ghana's most significant traditional celebrations, serving as a platform to preserve the cultural heritage of the people of Elmina while attracting both local and international guests.

This year's celebration not only highlighted the customs and traditions of the coastal town but also underscored the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between Ghana and the Czech Republic.