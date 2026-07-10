Africa’s Capital Markets must learn to price Vision too

Every entrepreneur in Ghana knows the question.

“Do you have three years of audited accounts?”

It is a fair question. Investors deserve evidence. Banks must manage risk. Regulators have a duty to protect capital. No serious business leader should argue otherwise.

Yet there is another question we ask far less often: can this company become strategically indispensable? At least no one has asked me or anyone I know at home before. Only over the pond.

But that may well be the more important question of our current time.

Across much of Africa, investment decisions remain anchored in historical performance. Audited financial statements, collateral, operating history and cash flow projections dominate boardroom discussions. These are essential indicators of financial discipline and corporate governance. They tell us whether a business has been responsibly managed.

What they do not always tell us is whether a business is capable of shaping the future. This distinction matters because economies are transformed not only by companies with impressive histories but by companies with extraordinary possibilities.

The challenge for African capital markets is therefore not whether to reward profit or vision. It is whether we have developed the tools to recognise both. For I believe both are important.

For decades, business education taught a relatively straightforward relationship between performance and value. Companies that generated stronger earnings, improved efficiency and sustained profitability deserved higher valuations. Competitive advantage was measured through market share, operational excellence, cost leadership and product differentiation.

Those principles remain true. But I believe they are no longer sufficient.

Today’s global capital markets increasingly place a premium on strategic positioning, ecosystem leadership, technological capability and future market dominance. Investors are no longer evaluating only what a company has achieved. They are also assessing what it is capable of becoming.

This explains why companies with modest current earnings sometimes command extraordinary valuations while highly profitable firms with limited growth prospects often struggle to excite investors.

The market on the other side is not abandoning financial discipline. It is attempting to price the future. The distinction is subtle but profound. It is bold, but necessary and ultimately rewarding.

When investors believe a company is building a dominant platform, creating a new market or solving a problem at unprecedented scale, they often provide capital long before those ambitions are fully reflected in financial statements. That capital, in turn, enables further investment in technology, talent, research, acquisitions and market expansion. Strategy begins influencing valuation, and valuation begins reinforcing strategy.

In other words, valuation itself becomes a strategic asset.

Africa cannot ignore this evolution.

Our economies urgently need businesses capable of expanding beyond national borders, building globally competitive technologies and creating entirely new industries. Yet, many of our financing systems remain designed primarily to evaluate yesterday’s performance rather than tomorrow’s potential.

Consider the experience of many entrepreneurs seeking capital in Ghana. The conversation often begins and sometimes ends with audited accounts. There is nothing inherently wrong with this. Historical financial performance provides valuable evidence of governance, operational discipline and management capability.

The problem arises when historical evidence becomes the ONLY meaningful evidence.

Bear with me here. Imagine two businesses.

The first has operated profitably for five years. Its financial records are impeccable. Its governance is sound. But its market is mature, its growth prospects modest and its strategy largely defensive.

The second business has existed for only eighteen months. It lacks a lengthy financial history but possesses proprietary technology, a capable management team, early customer traction and a business model capable of scaling across Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Traditional investment frameworks often favour the first company almost automatically. Every sector leader talks of our economy being one of transformation. Well, transformational economies cannot afford to behave like this.

This is not an argument against prudence. It is an argument for better judgement. Broader judgement might be better phrasing but you get my point.

Venture capital emerged globally because traditional finance recognised a simple limitation that history alone cannot identify every future market leader. Banks specialise in evaluating collateral and repayment capacity. Venture investors specialise in evaluating uncertainty. Both perform essential functions within a healthy financial ecosystem.

The challenge in many African markets is that we often attempt to evaluate innovation using frameworks originally designed for commercial lending. As of now, go to leading venture capital firms and they’ll still seek the three-year audited accounts and an arm and a leg. But that is not what they exist to do.

So, I propose what I call the Vision Discount.

The Vision Discount occurs when genuinely innovative businesses receive less capital than they deserve because markets lack effective mechanisms for evaluating strategic potential. Unable to distinguish between credible ambition and unrealistic optimism, investors frequently default to historical performance alone.

The result is predictable.

Capital flows comfortably towards certainty while transformational ideas struggle to secure early backing.

Ironically, by the time many innovative businesses accumulate the operating history required by conventional investors, they have already sought funding elsewhere, significantly reduced their ambitions or disappeared altogether.

That should concern all of us.

Africa does not suffer from a shortage of entrepreneurial ambition. Africa suffers from a shortage of institutions capable of pricing entrepreneurial possibility. This is where our investment philosophy needs to evolve.

Alongside financial due diligence, investors should begin conducting what I describe as a Vision Audit.

A Vision Audit does not replace audited accounts. It complements them. It asks different questions.

Is the problem sufficiently important?

Does the business possess a genuinely differentiated solution?

Is there credible evidence of customer demand?

Can management execute consistently?

Does the company demonstrate strong governance despite its youth?

Can the business scale regionally or globally?

Does its strategy create a defensible competitive position?

None of these questions ignores profitability. Instead, they recognise that future profitability often depends on strategic positioning established long before exceptional earnings appear.

The most successful investment ecosystems do not choose between financial discipline and strategic imagination. They evaluate both with equal seriousness. The irony is that as good as the read may be, I must self-audit and admit that intuitional and commercial financiers in Ghana do ask these questions. It’s just that the answers, no matter how good, still end up in a Vision Discount.

This has particular relevance for Ghana.

As policymakers seek to industrialise the economy, deepen capital markets and position Ghana as a regional commercial hub, access to growth capital will become increasingly important. Banks alone cannot finance economic transformation. Neither can government.

Private capital must play a far greater role. But private capital follows confidence.

Confidence depends not only on audited financial statements but also on credible leadership, strategic clarity, governance standards and the ability to articulate a compelling long-term vision.

In many respects, communication itself has become a strategic capability. Companies no longer compete only for customers. They compete for investors, talent, strategic partners, regulators and public trust.

Businesses capable of clearly communicating where they are going often attract opportunities unavailable to businesses that merely explain where they have been.

That is not marketing. It is strategy.

Of course, vision without execution is dangerous.

Markets have every reason to be sceptical of exaggerated claims unsupported by evidence. The world has witnessed enough failed start-ups and inflated valuations to justify healthy caution. But scepticism should never become intellectual rigidity.

The question should not be whether a company has an inspiring vision. The question should be whether that vision is credible, measurable and supported by disciplined execution.

That is a far higher standard than simply asking for three years of audited accounts.

Profit will always matter. To me, to everyone in the sector. It keeps the lights on.

Indeed, in the long run, every successful business must justify its valuation through sustainable value creation. Markets eventually demand performance.

But performance rarely begins with profit. In my opinion, it begins with strategy.

The businesses that redefine industries first identify opportunities others overlook. They assemble exceptional people. They build capabilities competitors cannot easily replicate. They establish trust, attract capital and execute relentlessly.

Profit is the outcome.

Vision is often the starting point.

As Africa competes for global investment, entrepreneurial talent and technological leadership, our capital markets must become sophisticated enough to recognise this sequence.

Three years of audited accounts should remain an important part of investment decisions. They reveal discipline, governance and operational consistency.

They should not become the entire conversation.

The economies that lead the next generation of growth will not abandon financial discipline. They will expand it. They will deepen its meaning.

They will develop institutions capable of evaluating not only what entrepreneurs have built, but what they are capable of building.

Profit proves yesterday’s execution. Vision shapes tomorrow’s valuation. The most successful markets understand that both deserve disciplined scrutiny. And I can’t wait for Ghana, Africa, to catch up.

Thank you for reading. I welcome your reflections, questions, and suggestions for future topics. Subscribe to the ‘Entrepreneur In You’ newsletter here: https://lnkd.in/d-hgCVPy , follow me on all social platforms at @thisisthemax, or get weekly updates via my official WhatsApp channel: www.bit.ly/whatsappthemax .

Wishing you a purposeful and successful week ahead!

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The author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, serves as the CEO of Maxwell Investments Group . He is also an Honorary Curator at the Ghana National Museum and the Official Business Advisor with Ghana’s largest agricultural trade union under Ghana’s Trade Union Congress (TUC). Founder of WellMax Inclusive Insurance and WellMax Micro-Credit Enterprise, Dr. Ampong writes on relevant economic topics and provides general perspective pieces. ‘Entrepreneur In You’ operates under the auspices of the Africa School of Entrepreneurship , an initiative of Maxwell Investments Group.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author, Dr. Maxwell Ampong, and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position, or beliefs of Maxwell Investments Group or any of its affiliates. Any references to policy or regulation reflect the author’s interpretation and are not intended to represent the formal stance of Maxwell Investments Group. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. Readers should seek independent advice before making any decisions based on this material. Maxwell Investments Group assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken based on the information provided.