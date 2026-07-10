Your Brain Is Not Broken — It Is Bored, Distracted, And Waiting For You To Take The Wheel

There is a boy in Nima who cannot sit still for ten minutes without reaching for his phone. There is a trader in Kumasi Central Market who says she "just cannot focus again" since the last dumsor season scrambled her routine. There is a graduate in Accra, CV polished, certificates plenty, who cannot make himself open the job application he has been avoiding for three weeks. Different faces, different postcodes, same story: a generation that has been told it is lazy, undisciplined, or simply "not serious," when the truth is far less insulting and far more useful — the human brain was never designed to reward comfort. It was designed to reward movement.

This is not motivational talk. This is neuroscience, and it comes from one of the most rigorously credentialed laboratories studying the brain today — Stanford University's Huberman Lab, run by Dr. Andrew Huberman, a tenured neurobiologist whose findings on focus, stress, and neuroplasticity have quietly reshaped how millions of people, from Navy SEALs to grieving mothers to Ghanaian market women, understand their own minds. I have spent weeks sitting with his research and interviews, cross-referencing the claims, and asking one question that matters most to us here: what does any of this mean for Accra, for Kumasi, for a young Ghanaian trying to build something in a country where the lights go off without warning and the excuses to quit are always close at hand?

The answer, I believe, is everything.

THE SCIENCE OF WHY WE QUIT

Huberman's research identifies a simple, almost embarrassingly simple, mechanical truth about the brain. Every time we exert effort — studying for WASSCE, chasing a customer for payment, pushing through a difficult marriage conversation — a chemical called noradrenaline builds up in the brain. Once it crosses a certain threshold, cognitive control shuts down, and we quit. Not because we are weak. Not because we lack "prayer" or "grace," as we are so often told. Because a very old, very mechanical alarm system has simply run its course.

But here is the part that should be printed on the wall of every senior high school classroom in this country: dopamine — the brain's reward chemical — can push that noradrenaline back down and buy us more room to keep going. And dopamine is not released by comfort. It is released by movement toward a goal, however small. A trader who tells herself, "I have sold to three customers today, that is progress," is not engaging in empty positivity. She is, according to this research, literally manufacturing more fuel for her own brain.

Sensation. Perception. Feeling. Thought. Behaviour. These, Huberman argues, are the five jobs of the nervous system, and the most important discovery in decades of neuroscience may be this: we have the order backwards. We wait to feel motivated before we act. We wait for the mood before the prayer, the peace before the apology, the inspiration before the assignment. But the data says mood follows action, not the other way round. Behaviour changes first. Thought, feeling, and perception follow behind it, obedient as junior officers.

THE STEEL MAN: IS THIS JUST ANOTHER WESTERN SELF-HELP TREND?

I will not pretend there is no fair criticism here, because an honest columnist owes her readers the other side of the argument, not just the part that flatters her thesis.

Skeptics are right to point out that neuroscience popularisers can oversimplify. Terms like "flow state," Huberman himself admits, are still poorly understood scientifically — he says plainly that anyone who claims to have flow fully mapped in the brain is getting ahead of the data. Critics of the wider wellness industry are also right that breathing exercises and morning routines cannot fix a broken electricity grid, cannot pay SSNIT contributions, cannot replace the jobs that never came after graduation. It would be dishonest, even cruel, to tell a young man in Madina that his unemployment is a "mindset problem" solved by controlled breathing. Structural problems — ECG's erratic supply, the cedi's instability, an education system still too obsessed with rote memorisation — require structural solutions, not just calmer nervous systems.

That criticism deserves to stand. But it does not cancel the rest of the argument. It simply narrows it. No neuroscientist, Huberman included, claims that biology replaces policy. What he claims — and what the data appears to support — is that within whatever circumstances a person finds themselves, however unjust, there remains a layer of internal control that can be trained. That is not a small thing. That is, in fact, the only thing fully within our hands.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR GHANA, SPECIFICALLY

Let us localise this properly, because a Stanford laboratory and an Accra trotro station are closer than they appear.

Consider dumsor. The unpredictability of "will there be light tonight" keeps many Ghanaian households in a low-grade, chronic state of what Huberman calls autonomic dysregulation — the nervous system never quite settling because it can never quite predict its environment. Consider the informal economy, where daily survival depends on hustling from sunrise, with no safety net if today's sales fail. Consider our young people, doom-scrolling TikTok and Twitter timelines soaked in political anger, tribal insult, and economic despair. All three are, in Huberman's language, systems that keep the nervous system permanently on edge, permanently narrow-visioned, permanently in what he calls "portrait mode" — seeing only the threat directly ahead and losing the panoramic view that allows for patience, planning, and hope.

This is not an accident of character. It is biology responding predictably to circumstance.

And yet — here is where the science becomes genuinely hopeful rather than merely academic — Huberman's lab has shown that a technique costing absolutely nothing, requiring no capital, no visa, no connections, can measurably calm this state within seconds. It is called the physiological sigh: two inhales through the nose, one long exhale through the mouth. No app. No subscription. No generator. Available to the poorest trader in Agbogbloshie and the richest banker on Airport Residential Area in exactly equal measure.

That, to me, is the real story here, and it is why I believe it deserves to be the topic of the week. In a country where so much of what troubles us — the economy, the politics, the infrastructure — genuinely lies beyond any one citizen's control, here is a body of credible, peer-reviewed science insisting that a meaningful portion of our daily suffering is shaped by something we can, in fact, train: attention, breath, and the willingness to move before we feel ready.

THE HARDER QUESTION: WHAT ABOUT OUR CHILDREN?

Huberman's research on addiction carries a warning Ghanaian parents should sit with. He describes addiction not primarily as a moral failure but as "a progressive narrowing of the things that bring you pleasure" — a brain that has been trained, often by a single overwhelming reward source, to stop seeing any other path. He notes something uncomfortable but important: people relapse not only when they are suffering, but when life is going remarkably well, because sudden surges of dopamine from any source can trigger the same narrowing.

Translate that into our context. Our young people are growing up in an attention economy engineered — deliberately, by some of the world's best-funded companies — to capture exactly the reward circuitry Huberman describes. Every notification, every like, every auto-playing video is a tiny transaction with the same dopamine system that governs hunger, thirst, and drug addiction. We cannot legislate Silicon Valley's algorithms from Accra. But we can, as parents, as teachers, as a culture, begin teaching our children — early, while their brains remain maximally plastic — that the discomfort of putting down the phone, of sitting with a hard maths problem, of tolerating boredom, is not a malfunction. It is the entry fee to becoming someone capable of real, sustained achievement.

THE POLITICS OF A CALMER NATION

One further finding from this research deserves our national attention, particularly as Ghana's political temperature rises with each election cycle. Huberman cites data showing that when we encounter information confirming what we already believe, our brains release the same reward chemicals associated with pleasure and drunkenness. Information that challenges our beliefs, by contrast, is processed as unpleasant, even threatening. This is not a partisan observation. It applies equally to NPP and NDC faithful, to every WhatsApp group forwarding unverified claims about the other side, to every keyboard warrior convinced the nation's ruin lies entirely with those who disagree with them.

If this research is right, our national polarisation is not merely a failure of leadership or civic education, though it is partly both. It is also, quite literally, a chemical addiction to being right. And the same tools — calming the nervous system before reacting, learning to tolerate the discomfort of hearing an opposing view without treating it as an attack — may be as relevant to Ghana's political healing as any communiqué from the Electoral Commission.

A FINAL WORD

I do not offer this column as a substitute for the structural change our country still desperately needs — better roads, reliable power, fairer wages, functioning hospitals. Anyone who tells you neuroscience alone will fix Ghana is selling something. But within the space that remains — inside the four walls of one's own skull, in the sixty seconds before we click send on an angry message, in the choice to breathe rather than bolt when a customer insults us unfairly — there is genuine agency. Real, documented, biological agency.

The brain you have been given, whether you were raised in Cantonments or in a compound house in Kasoa, comes with the same basic machinery: a system designed to reward you not for comfort, but for moving forward, however small the step. Perhaps the most radical thing a Ghanaian can do in 2026 is stop waiting to feel ready, and simply begin.

Author's Note: I wrote this piece after spending considerable time with Dr. Andrew Huberman's public interviews and lab findings, cross-checking his claims where possible against the wider neuroscience literature. I am not a neuroscientist, and readers dealing with addiction, trauma, or mental health struggles should seek support from qualified professionals rather than relying on any single podcast, book, or column — this one included. My interest here is not to romanticise hardship or suggest that breathing exercises can substitute for justice, opportunity, or good governance. It is simply to insist that within whatever circumstances we did not choose, something remains that we can shape. I remain, as ever, committed to bringing global ideas home to Ghanaian soil, and to sparking the kind of honest debate our country deserves.

About the Author: Chief Tutu Baffour Asare Brownsy Williams is a Ghanaian columnist, filmmaker, and founder of Brownsy Silva Company, writing on science, society, and the Ghanaian condition for readers at home and across the diaspora.