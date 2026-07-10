8 Companies Apply to Cultivate Industrial Cannabis in Ghana: Regulation, Opportunity and the Health Case Ghanaians Deserve to Understand

Ghana's Interior Minister, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has disclosed that eight companies have reached the final stage of approval to begin the legal cultivation of cannabis in the country, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of the nation's regulated cannabis framework. Appearing before Parliament's Assurances Committee, the Minister clarified that the applicants are awaiting his final sign-off after passing through the Narcotics Control Commission's vetting process, which includes background checks, land documentation review and business plan assessment.

The Legal Framework

Ghana's cannabis policy rests on the Narcotics Control Commission (Amendment) Act, 2023, Act 1100, and the Narcotics Control Commission Regulations, 2023, L.I. 2475. Under this framework, only cannabis varieties with a tetrahydrocannabinol content of 0.3 per cent or less on a dry weight basis may be cultivated, and strictly for industrial and medicinal purposes. The Minister was emphatic that recreational use remains prohibited and that legalization does not open the door to indiscriminate cultivation of the plant.

The programme was formally launched on February 26, 2026, in Accra, distinguishing clearly between low-psychoactive industrial hemp, which is legally grown in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany for fibre, seeds, textiles and therapeutic products, and high-THC recreational marijuana, which continues to attract criminal sanctions in Ghana.

Eligibility and Oversight

Licensing is reserved for Ghanaian citizens or permanent residents aged 18 and above with no criminal record and documented access to land. Corporate applicants must maintain at least 50 per cent Ghanaian ownership and a majority of Ghanaian directors, alongside police clearance certificates for all company directors. The Narcotics Control Commission has introduced eleven licensing categories spanning cultivation, processing, breeding, research and development, laboratory testing, storage, transportation, import and export, sales, distribution, and advertising, all managed through a digital application portal.

To accompany the rollout, the Ministry, working with the Narcotics Control Commission, carried out 2,170 sensitization activities and radio programmes in 2025, reaching an estimated 500,000 people nationwide, including the establishment of students' drug clubs in schools to strengthen education on narcotics.

The Economic Case

The Minister has pointed to Canada's legal cannabis sector, which generated over 894.6 million Canadian dollars in the 2022 to 2023 financial year, surpassing combined revenues from beer, wine and tobacco, as evidence of the industry's potential. Analysts have projected that Ghana's legal cannabis industry could generate over one billion United States dollars annually once fully developed, with anticipated benefits including job creation in rural areas, foreign investment, state revenue and growth in pharmaceutical innovation.

The Health Benefits Ghanaians Should Understand

Beyond the economics, it is important that Ghanaians understand the therapeutic case for low-THC cannabis and its principal non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD. Medical researchers note that cannabinoids have shown modest but measurable benefits for chronic pain management, muscle spasticity in conditions such as multiple sclerosis, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

CBD in particular has drawn interest for its anti-inflammatory, anxiety-reducing and neuroprotective properties, without producing the psychoactive high associated with high-THC marijuana.

Beyond pain and inflammation, non-THC cannabinoids are being studied for their potential role in oncology, where laboratory research suggests certain compounds may help regulate abnormal cell growth and modulate the body's inflammatory response, although clinical confirmation in humans remains limited.

CBD has also entered mainstream use in oils, capsules and topical products for general wellness purposes.It must be stressed, however, that the scientific community continues to describe the overall evidence base as low to moderate in quality, owing to the small size and short duration of most existing trials. Health authorities caution that cannabis products are not risk-free.

Side effects associated with CBD use can include drowsiness, mood changes and gastrointestinal upset, and cannabinoid products are not considered safe during pregnancy. For Ghana, this underscores the importance of the Food and Drugs Authority working alongside the Narcotics Control Commission to ensure that any medicinal cannabis products entering the market are properly tested, accurately labelled and dispensed under appropriate medical guidance, rather than marketed on unverified claims.

The Path Ahead

As Ghana moves from legal authorization to practical implementation, the challenge for the Interior Ministry, the Narcotics Control Commission, and the Food and Drugs Authority will be to balance the genuine economic and therapeutic promise of a regulated industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis sector against the enduring risks of diversion into the illicit high-THC trade. The Minister's insistence on strict oversight, majority Ghanaian ownership, and continuous public sensitization suggests an awareness of this balance, but the coming months of licence approvals and early cultivation will be the true test of whether Ghana's cannabis experiment fulfils its promise responsibly.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

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