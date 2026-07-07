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Tue, 07 Jul 2026 Feature Article

Blasts Rock Damascus as Macron Makes Historic Syria Visit

President Emmanuel MacronPresident Emmanuel Macron

A series of explosive devices detonated near the Damascus hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying on Tuesday, a security source confirmed, in an incident that has cast a shadow over the first visit by a Western European head of state to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

According to Reuters and multiple outlets, including the Jerusalem Post and Arab News, the blasts are believed to have been caused by an explosive device planted on a vehicle near the hotel, with further explosions reported close to the Syrian Ministry of Tourism.

Euronews reported that the explosions took place in the same district of the capital where Macron was lodging, describing them as a series of devices detonated around the hotel area, and noted that no group had yet claimed responsibility. A Reuters witness reported hearing the explosions and seeing smoke rise over the area, and authorities sealed off surrounding roads as security forces moved in.

Macron himself was unharmed and, according to the Élysée Palace, did not hear the blasts. The French president had already left the hotel and was en route to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace when the devices went off; a Reuters journalist travelling with the press pool accompanying him reported neither hearing the explosion nor observing any disruption to his schedule.

Syrian state television subsequently showed Sharaa receiving Macron at the People's Palace shortly afterward, and the two leaders proceeded with their planned meeting.

The i24NEWS network reported that Macron was staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus as part of a two-day visit that also involved a French business delegation focused on regional security cooperation alongside investment and trade discussions. His trip marks a significant milestone in Syria's post-Assad diplomatic reopening.

Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda commander who has spent recent months courting Western and Gulf governments that once shunned Assad's government, has pledged to build an inclusive political order following more than five decades of Assad family rule. That pledge has been tested repeatedly by continued violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities, and Arab News noted that Tuesday's incident underscores the scale of the security challenges still facing Syria's transition.

The blasts were not the first this week. The Jerusalem Post reported that a separate explosion the previous Thursday had killed ten people, according to Syria's Health Ministry, as confirmed by the state-run Syrian News Channel, pointing to a security environment that remains volatile even as Damascus works to present itself as safe enough for high-profile Western diplomacy.

No casualty figures for Tuesday's blasts had been officially confirmed at the time of writing, though several outlets noted that reports of casualties were circulating without an official count from Syrian authorities. As investigators work to determine the cause and source of the explosive devices, the incident is likely to intensify scrutiny of the security guarantees Syria's new government can realistically offer the foreign leaders and investors it is now working hard to attract.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.
Medical/ Science Communicator,
Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.
International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

References
The Jerusalem Post, "Explosive device detonates near French President Macron's hotel in Damascus," July 7, 2026.

Al Arabiya English, "Explosions heard in Damascus amid Macron's visit," July 7, 2026.

The National, "Explosions hit Damascus during Macron visit," July 7, 2026.

Arab News, "Explosions heard in Damascus during Macron visit," July 7, 2026.

i24NEWS, "Explosions in Damascus near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying," July 7, 2026.

Euronews, "Explosions heard in Damascus during visit by France's President Emmanuel Macron," July 7, 2026.

The Times of Israel, live coverage, July 7, 2026.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1457 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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