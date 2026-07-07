Social Media Journalism and the Widening Gap Between Digital Migrants and the Digital Generation

Journalism across Africa is undergoing its most consequential transformation since the arrival of broadcast radio, and at the heart of that transformation sits a generational divide that newsrooms have been slow to reckon with: the widening gap between digital migrants, those of us who learned journalism in the age of print and broadcast and adapted to the internet later in life, and the digital generation, those born into a world where the smartphone was always the first and last thing they touched each day.

The scholar Marc Prensky first drew this distinction more than two decades ago, describing digital natives as those who grew up fluent in the language of computers and the internet, and digital immigrants as those who came to that language as a second tongue, however competently they eventually learned to speak it. What was once a curiosity in education circles has become the defining fault line in how news is produced, trusted, and consumed across the continent.

The scale of the shift is now undeniable. According to the Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report, this year marks a genuine milestone: for the first time, social media and video networks have overtaken every other news source worldwide, now accounting for 54 percent of how audiences get their news globally, having overtaken television and traditional news websites, both of which have declined by roughly 12 to 13 percentage points since 2020.

The report finds that creator-led news consumption is strongest precisely in global-majority regions, with African, Asian, and Latin American markets making up most of the top ten countries for creator usage.

That statistic captures something Ghanaian and Nigerian newsrooms already feel in their bones. A recent industry analysis of African media houses found that legacy publishers have been forced into what amounts to a battle for survival, with an estimated 65 percent of digital advertising spending in East Africa now bypassing local publishers entirely in favor of global platforms such as Meta and Google, alongside a reported 55 percent year-on-year growth in mobile digital news consumption across the East African Community. Journalists, the same analysis notes, now find themselves performing dual roles: reporter, data analyst, and community manager all at once, a burden that strains the time-intensive work investigative journalism actually requires.

For the digital generation, this is simply how news has always worked. They do not distinguish sharply between a wire service dispatch, a WhatsApp voice note from an aunt, and a TikTok explainer breaking down a finance bill clause by clause, a pattern Al Jazeera documented in its recent reporting on how social media has reshaped daily life across African cities, noting that a single morning scroll might mix a missing-person notice, a protest poster, and a fabricated quote attributed to someone who never said it, all delivered through the same feed with the same apparent authority.

During Kenya's Finance Bill protests, that same fluency became a civic asset: young people who had never read a piece of legislation began dissecting taxation clauses and police powers because creators had translated the bill into formats their generation already trusted.

For digital migrants in the profession, the challenge runs deeper than learning new software. It is a question of authority. Print and broadcast journalism built trust through institutional gatekeeping: an editor's desk, a fact-checking process, a masthead that vouched for what appeared beneath it. The digital generation extends trust differently, often to individual voices whose authority rests on perceived authenticity and consistency rather than institutional backing.

A columnist with decades of sourcing discipline and a twenty-two-year-old creator with a smartphone and a following can now occupy the same feed with roughly equal claim to a reader's attention, even though only one of them is bound by verification standards.

This is not, however, simply a story of decline. The Reuters Institute's data suggests the rise of creator-driven news is largely complementary rather than a wholesale replacement of established journalism, with most audiences layering new habits on top of old ones rather than abandoning traditional sources outright, and support for core values such as impartiality persisting even as consumption habits fragment. The task facing digital migrant journalists, then, is not to compete with the digital generation's platforms on their own terms, but to bring the discipline of verification into spaces the digital generation already occupies, rather than waiting for that generation to come find it in the places journalism used to live.

The newsrooms that will matter most in the next decade are unlikely to be the ones that resolve this divide by picking a side. They will be the ones staffed by digital migrants who never stopped valuing verification, working alongside a digital generation that already knows how to make that verified reporting travel.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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+233-555-275-880

References

Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, "Overview and key findings of the 2026 Digital News Report," Oxford, 2026.

Al Jazeera, "How social media is turning African life into content at a cost," June 2, 2026.

Streamline Feed, "The Digital Crossroads: How African Media Giants Navigate Survival," April 3, 2026.

Prensky, Marc, "Digital Natives, Digital Immigrants," On the Horizon, MCB University Press, 2001.