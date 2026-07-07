After the Flood: The Hidden Threat to Food Safety in Accra

Accra is facing a food safety emergency that has quietly compounded the damage from the June 29 floods, exposing gaps in enforcement that had already been under strain months before the rains came.

On July 2, the Food and Drugs Authority issued an alert following the floods, warning that unidentified individuals had been retrieving food products from floodwaters and other affected sites, with some reportedly using social media to announce plans to distribute the recovered items to the public, including students.

The Authority said it could not vouch for the safety of such items, since floodwaters carry sewage, chemicals, and harmful microorganisms capable of contaminating food, water, and preparation surfaces. The FDA warned that the flooding had sharply raised the risk of foodborne illness and outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever, and dysentery, and urged residents to discard anything that had come into contact with floodwater and to boil uncertain water for at least five minutes.

The Ghana Health Service moved in parallel, issuing its own alert on June 30 to residents of Greater Accra, flagging cholera and typhoid as the two diseases most likely to spread in the flood's aftermath and setting out hygiene steps for both households and food vendors.

The implication for ordinary Accra residents is stark: in the weeks following the floods, no food sold in or near the affected areas can be assumed safe by default. Markets, roadside stalls, and even sealed products stored in flood-hit shops fall under the same cloud of doubt the FDA has raised, since floodwater contamination is not always visible to the eye or detectable by smell before it causes illness.

Until the Authority and the Ghana Health Service complete their monitoring of affected communities, the safest assumption for consumers is that food from flood-exposed areas is unsafe until proven otherwise, not the reverse.

The flood emergency has landed on top of a regulatory system already stretched thin. In February, the FDA began enforcing a new Food Hygiene Permit directive, closing 16 food service establishments in Accra, including well-known names such as The Cheesecake House and Alora Beach Resort, for operating without valid permits. The Authority signaled at the time that the closures were only the first wave of a wider national crackdown, with digital food delivery platforms such as Bolt Food instructing merchants to secure permits or risk removal from their apps.

Even that enforcement drive has been complicated by misinformation. Unverified claims circulating on social media about specific vendors have hit Accra's street food economy hard in recent months, with plantain chip and yam sellers in areas like Madina reporting sharp drops in sales from rumors that neither the FDA nor the Ghana Health Service has confirmed. The effect has been a strange double bind for the ordinary vendor: genuine hygiene violations exist and are being addressed, yet unfounded panic can just as easily destroy an honest trader's livelihood overnight.

What the lab results actually show is where the deeper alarm lies. A joint study by the Ghana Standards Authority and the Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organizational Development, conducted in May and June 2026, found that 100 percent of cabbage samples collected from Agbogbloshie and Madina markets failed safety standards, with every sample exceeding the Maximum Residue Levels for eight different pesticide chemicals, including Acetamiprid, Triticonazole, Carbendazim, Emamectin, and Dimethoate.

Okra fared somewhat better, with about 67 percent of samples meeting acceptable standards, though two samples drawn directly from Agbogbloshie exceeded permissible limits for Dimethoate and Triticonazole. Researchers presenting the findings attributed the cabbage failure rate to over-application of pesticides, improper mixing, disregard for pre-harvest intervals, and gaps in farmer knowledge of safe pesticide use, and warned that prolonged exposure to such residues is linked to neurological disorders, endocrine disruption, and certain cancers.

That finding sits alongside a broader pattern of failed tests across Accra's food supply. Vegetables sampled in the capital, including lettuce and spring onions, have separately tested positive for heavy metals such as nickel, copper, and zinc at levels exceeding World Health Organization limits, while other tests found lettuce and bell peppers breaching WHO mercury thresholds. Root crops sold locally have fared little better: cassava samples have shown lead levels exceeding Codex safety cut-offs by as much as 30 percent, alongside elevated cadmium and arsenic, and plantain has tested high for arsenic and copper.

On the meat side, laboratory analysis of beef and chicken sold in Ghana, whether locally reared or imported, has found widespread multidrug-resistant E. coli, a pattern researcher’s link to the heavy use of antibiotics in the country's livestock sector. Investigative reporting has flagged failures further down the chain too, including expired fruit juices and counterfeit tomato paste still reaching market shelves, and a 2023 case in Oyibi in which spoiled food was linked to one death and 53 hospitalizations.

Critics of the current system note that the FDA's approval process largely tests pre-market samples submitted by manufacturers, with far less consistent random testing of what is actually sold once products reach the open market.

It is against this backdrop that the Ghana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics launched its 2026 National Nutrition Month this July under the theme "Food Safety: Everyone's Responsibility," warning of what it described as multiple converging threats now placing the country's food supply under unprecedented pressure.

Taken together, the picture is unmistakable. Accra does not face a single food safety problem but three layered ones: an acute flood-driven contamination risk, a chronic enforcement gap the FDA is only beginning to close, and a long-term structural weakness now confirmed down to a 100 percent cabbage failure rate at two of the capital's busiest markets in how food is grown, transported, and sold in Accra. Solving the emergency in front of us will do little if the system beneath it remains unreformed.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880

References

DailyGuide Network, "Agbogbloshie, Madina Markets Cabbage Fail Safety Test," July 2026.

Ghana Business News, "New GSA study finds high pesticide non-compliance in cabbages," June 29, 2026.

BusinessGhana, "New GSA study finds high pesticide non-compliance in cabbages," June 2026.

Citi Newsroom, "Don't consume, sell food recovered from floodwaters FDA," July 2, 2026.

Graphic Online, "Don't eat food retrieved from floodwater FDA warns amid cholera, typhoid fears," July 2026.

YEN.com.gh, "Accra Floods: Ghana Health Service Shares Food Safety Measures and Eating Precautions," June 30, 2026.

NewsGhana, "FDA Shuts Down 16 Accra Eateries in First Hygiene Permit Crackdown," February 28, 2026.

NewsGhana, "Food Rumors Sweep Social Media, Hurting Accra Street Vendors," March 6, 2026.

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, "Access to safe and nutritious foods for all: rapid review of the key food safety threats in Ghana's food system," Vol. 10, 2026.

NewsGhana, "FDA Approves Samples, But Experts Warn of Widespread Gaps in Ghana's Food Safety," July 2025.

Graphic Online, "Food safety takes centre stage in nutrition month," July 2026.