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Tue, 07 Jul 2026 Crime & Punishment

Fugitive ‘Chad’ Finally Busted: Convicted Fraudster Arrested at Airport After 5 Years on the Run

  Tue, 07 Jul 2026
Fugitive ‘Chad’ Finally Busted: Convicted Fraudster Arrested at Airport After 5 Years on the Run

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Eric Afoakwa, popularly known as “Chad”, who had been on the run after being convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court for multiple financial crimes.

Police say Afoakwa was picked up on Monday, July 6, while attempting to leave the country. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Afoakwa was convicted in 2019 on five of six charges, including money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents, and tax evasion. Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa sentenced him to eight years in prison, to run concurrently, and ordered him to refund $132,660 to the complainant.

Following the conviction, Afoakwa reportedly went into hiding, prompting the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to declare him wanted and appeal to the public for information on his whereabouts.

Police say he will be handed over to EOCO to facilitate enforcement of the court’s judgment. The Service added that it remains committed to working with relevant state institutions to ensure fugitives are tracked down and made to face the full rigours of the law.

— CitiNewsRoom

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