MoH Opens Recruitment for 36th Batch: Fresh Doctors, Dentists to Apply from July 8

The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of the 36th batch of medical officers and dentists who have completed their housemanship and have been duly verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

In a public notice dated July 2, 2026, the Ministry said the recruitment exercise will officially begin on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Qualified applicants are required to submit their applications through the Ministry’s online recruitment portal by logging onto mohrecruitment.com and following the instructions to select their preferred districts for posting.

The Ministry indicated that vacancies are currently available under the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the Ahmadiyya Health Service, and the Mental Health Authority.

The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The statement emphasised that the recruitment process will be conducted transparently, urging applicants not to engage middlemen or pay any fees to individuals claiming they can facilitate postings.

It also noted that medical and dental officers from the 34th and 35th batches who previously applied but were not posted may participate in this round. However, those applicants will be restricted to their originally assigned regions, subject to the availability of vacancies.

— CitiNewsRoom