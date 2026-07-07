Kwadaso MP donates ICT equipment, commissions new computer laboratories for two schools

Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, has personally donated state-of-the-art ICT equipment to Apatrapa Roman Catholic Basic School and Ohwimase Anglican Basic School, providing the two schools with fully equipped ICT laboratories to enhance digital education.

Each school received 15 desktop computers, a projector, a projector screen, desks and chairs; all personally donated by the MP to furnish the newly established ICT centres.

Prof. Nyarko commissioned the facilities during separate ceremonies held on Monday.

The events were attended by the Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive, Eric Assibey, Deputy Municipal Education Director, Lious Boakye, traditional authorities, education stakeholders, assembly members and community leaders.

Addressing guests at Ohwimase Anglican Basic School, Prof. Nyarko emphasized that Information and Communication Technology has become indispensable in modern education and national development.

He expressed concern that many public schools in Ghana still lack the basic ICT infrastructure needed to provide practical computer education, describing the situation as worrying.

The MP recounted how he was shocked to discover that some teachers had been using their mobile phones to teach ICT lessons because their school had no computers.

"In this day and age, this shouldn't happen," he stated.

He therefore called on the government and all political leaders to make ICT education a national priority by ensuring that schools, particularly at the foundational level, are equipped with the necessary digital learning tools.

Prof. Nyarko stressed that denying children access to ICT facilities would undermine their future competitiveness in a technology-driven world.

While acknowledging the efforts of government, he urged the current administration to intensify investments in ICT infrastructure for public schools across the country.

The legislator also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding digital education within the constituency, promising that every school under his jurisdiction would eventually benefit from similar interventions.

"As long as I remain the Member of Parliament, I will ensure that schools in my constituency are provided with ICT centres to make teaching and learning easier and more effective. With God's help, I will fulfil this promise," he pledged.

He disclosed that additional schools are expected to receive ICT equipment before the end of the year.

Prof. Nyarko also commended the cordial working relationship between himself and the Municipal Chief Executive, saying the development of Kwadaso remains their common objective regardless of political affiliation.

"Our focus is development, progress and posterity. Politics should never stand in the way of improving the lives of our people," he remarked.

Municipal Chief Executive Eric Assibey praised the MP for his unwavering dedication to education and pledged to continue collaborating with him to accelerate development across the municipality.

He also appealed to the management of the beneficiary schools to ensure the laboratories and equipment are properly maintained to serve future generations of pupils.

The Headmistress of Ohwimase Anglican Basic School described the MP's donation as a historic intervention that would significantly improve teaching and learning in the school.

Similarly, the Headmistress of Apatrapa Roman Catholic Basic School, Cecilia Owusu Atuahene, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Prof. Nyarko, noting that without his personal donation, it would have taken the school many years to acquire such expensive ICT equipment.

She said the computers would make ICT lessons more practical, ease the burden on teachers and provide pupils with valuable hands-on experience that would prepare them for the digital future.

The initiative reinforces Prof. Kingsley Nyarko's commitment to transforming education in the Kwadaso Constituency through strategic investments in technology, ensuring that no child is left behind in the digital age.