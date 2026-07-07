Cities Remember Too: Why Accra floods and how continuity could prevent it

Every rainy season, Accra asks the same question:

Why do we keep flooding? The answers are usually predictable. The drains are choked. Buildings have been constructed on waterways.

The rainfall was unusually heavy. Waste management failed. The sea level was high. Every one of these explanations is true. Yet none of them is the real answer. The real answer is that flooding is rarely caused by a single storm. It is the accumulated consequence of decades of disconnected decisions.

One wetland is filled. One drainage channel is neglected. One building permit is issued without considering future runoff.

One refuse dump blocks a culvert. One maintenance budget is postponed. One illegal structure is overlooked. None of these decisions appears capable of flooding a city.

But cities remember. Every decision leaves behind consequences that accumulate over time. Eventually, the next heavy rainfall simply reveals what the city has been quietly remembering for years.

Flooding is not merely a weather event. It is accumulated history becoming visible. Perhaps this leads us to a broader principle:

Disasters are accumulated discontinuity becoming visible.

By the time floodwaters enter homes and businesses, the real causes have already been developing for years, sometimes decades.

The flood is simply the day they become impossible to ignore.

This changes how we think about resilience. We tend to see infrastructure as roads, drains, bridges, and culverts.

But infrastructure also includes something less visible.

Memory. A city that cannot remember where water once flowed is destined to repeat the same mistakes.

A city that cannot connect today’s construction with tomorrow’s flood is operating without continuity.

This is where a different future becomes possible.

Imagine if Accra possessed an Urban Continuity Intelligence Layer.

Instead of merely collecting data, the city would continuously preserve, connect, and learn from its own experience.

It would know every drain and its maintenance history.

Every culvert and its capacity. Every floodplain and every encroachment. Every building permit issued within each watershed.

Every flood event. Every rainfall pattern. Every maintenance delay. Every citizen report.

The city would no longer ask: “Why did this neighbourhood flood today?”

Instead, it would ask: “Which decisions over the past twenty years produced today’s flood?”

And even more importantly: “Which decisions we make today will prevent flooding ten years from now?”

That is the difference between reacting and learning.

Between information and intelligence. Between data and continuity. Now consider the economics. Every flood destroys more than roads and buildings.

It destroys accumulated capital. Businesses lose inventory. Families lose savings. Workers lose income. Governments divert scarce resources from development to emergency response.

Insurance costs increase. Investment confidence declines. Infrastructure must be rebuilt instead of expanded.

The economic cost of flooding is not the rain.

It is the price society pays for forgetting. Continuity, therefore, is not merely an engineering principle.

It is an economic asset. Imagine a future where every development application automatically asks:

“What does the city’s accumulated experience tell us about building here?”

Every road project would consult decades of drainage history.

Every housing estate would understand how rainfall patterns have evolved.

Every maintenance team would know which drains repeatedly fail before the rainy season begins.

This is more than digital government. It is government with memory. Today, cities around the world are investing heavily in sensors, drones, satellites, and artificial intelligence.

These technologies are valuable. But technology without continuity is simply faster forgetting.

Artificial intelligence can analyse enormous amounts of data.

Only continuity allows it to understand how today’s conditions emerged from yesterday’s decisions.

Intelligence without memory is temporary. Continuity transforms memory into judgment.

Accra’s flooding therefore teaches a lesson far greater than flood management.

Many of society’s greatest challenges are not failures of technology.

They are failures of continuity. Traffic congestion. Healthcare. Education. Urban planning. Environmental protection. Public finance.

Even national security. Each reflects the accumulated consequences of disconnected decisions over time.

Cities become truly intelligent not when they collect more data, but when they preserve, connect, and learn from their own experience.

Perhaps the question is no longer: “How do we stop flooding?”

Perhaps the better question is: “How do we build cities that remember?”

Because cities, like people and organizations, become wiser through continuity.

A city that remembers floods less. A nation that remembers prospers more. And perhaps the greatest lesson of all is this:

Civilizations rarely decline because they run out of technology.

They decline because they stop learning from themselves.

Every generation repeats yesterday’s mistakes because yesterday’s experience was never preserved.

Continuity is how societies accumulate intelligence across generations.

A civilization that remembers endures.

By: Kwesi Amoafo –Yeboah Chairman; Izone Ghana and Dodo Technologies