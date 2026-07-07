Asantehene nominates Nana Ama Bonsu as 15th Asantehemaa

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has nominated Nana Ama Bonsu as the 15th Asantehemaa, marking a significant step in the succession process following the passing of the late Queen Mother, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The nomination was announced at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Nana Ama Bonsu, an octogenarian and retired educationist, will succeed Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who died in 2025 after serving as Asantehemaa.

As part of the customary process, she will be presented to the Asanteman Traditional Council at Dwabrem in the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The presentation will be followed by the required traditional rites before her official public outdooring as the 15th Asantehemaa.

The nomination ushers in a new chapter in the leadership of the Asante Kingdom after months of customary consultations following the death of the revered Queen Mother.