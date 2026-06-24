Ghana proves football has one rule: score more than the other team

For years wehave been fed the same story in football: possession, pass completion, “good performance”, FIFA rankings — all the metrics that look nice on TV graphics. Ghana at this World Cup just tore that story up.

Look at the table, not the highlight reel. Ghana has been called the “worst performing team” by pundits obsessed with style points. Low possession, defensive errors, chaotic transitions. By the textbook, they should be going home.

But football isn’t played on a stats sheet. It’s played on a pitch with two goals.

Ghana has 4 points. That’s more than most teams who are being praised for “playing well”. While others rack up 70% possession and zero goals, Ghana racked up goals when it mattered. And goals are the only currency that counts in this tournament.

That’s why Ghana has higher chances of advancing to the last 32 than teams with better rankings and prettier passing patterns. The rule is simple and brutal: put the ball in the net more than your opponent, and you move on. Do everything else perfectly and still lose 1-0, and you are on a flight home.

This World Cup is proof that rankings and “good performance” mean nothing if you can’t score. Ghana understood the assignment. Score goals, take points, and let the analysts argue about xG later.

In football, beauty is winning. And right now, Ghana is beautiful.