When Party Colours Become a Shield: Africa’s Dangerous Culture of Political Impunity [Part Two]

The debate about political impunity in Africa is not a problem confined to one country, one political party, or one generation of leaders. It is a deeper governance challenge that has followed many African states through different phases of their political development. From the era of military interventions to the rise of multiparty democracy, African societies have continued to struggle with one fundamental question: How can political power be exercised without allowing those who control the state to become untouchable?

The problem is not the existence of political parties. Political parties are essential to democracy. They organize citizens, present competing visions, and provide mechanisms for peaceful political competition. The danger begins when parties become stronger than institutions. When political loyalty becomes a substitute for justice, competence, and accountability, democracy begins to lose its meaning. Citizens no longer judge leaders based on performance or integrity but on whether those leaders belong to their political camp.

Across Africa, different countries have experienced this challenge in different ways. In some places, it appears through corruption and elite protection. In others, it appears through the fusion of party and state, personality politics, ethnic mobilization, or the weakening of institutions. The experiences of Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda provide important lessons for Ghana and the wider continent.

Nigeria: The Challenge of Powerful Networks and Selective Accountability

Nigeria’s experience demonstrates how difficult it can be to hold powerful political actors accountable in a complex democracy. As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has enormous democratic significance. It has conducted competitive elections, experienced changes of government, and developed institutions designed to fight corruption. However, the country has continued to struggle with perceptions that political connections can influence accountability.

Nigeria’s challenge is not necessarily the absence of laws or institutions. Institutions such as anti-corruption agencies exist. The deeper question is whether these institutions can operate with sufficient independence when powerful political interests are involved. This is a challenge faced by many democracies: Creating institutions is easier than creating institutions that can challenge powerful people. Where citizens believe that political influence determines who is investigated, prosecuted, or protected, public confidence declines.

The lesson from Nigeria is that anti-corruption campaigns cannot depend only on the intentions of individual leaders. They must be supported by institutions that remain strong regardless of who controls political power. A democracy where ordinary citizens face consequences while influential individuals escape scrutiny creates resentment and weakens national unity.

Kenya: Identity, Political Alliances and the Difficulty of Accountability

Kenya presents another dimension of Africa’s political challenge: the relationship between identity, political alliances, and accountability. Kenyan politics has historically been shaped by powerful personalities, coalition arrangements, and ethnic considerations. In such an environment, political support can become deeply connected to group identity.

When this happens, criticism of a political leader may not be interpreted simply as criticism of an individual. It may be viewed as an attack on an entire community or political group. This creates difficulties for accountability. A leader may receive strong protection from supporters not necessarily because of their record in office, but because citizens identify with the political network surrounding them.

Political scientists have long warned that democracy becomes fragile when citizens compete primarily as members of groups rather than as equal citizens evaluating ideas and performance. The Kenyan experience demonstrates that accountability requires citizens to separate personal identity from political judgment. A leader’s actions should be assessed based on the public interest, not on ethnic or political affiliation.

South Africa: When Liberation History Meets the Demand for Accountability

South Africa offers one of the most important governance lessons on the continent. The struggle against apartheid produced a powerful political movement, the African National Congress (ANC), which became central to the country’s democratic transformation. The party’s historic contribution is undeniable. However, South Africa also demonstrates that historical legitimacy cannot replace accountability.

The debates surrounding corruption allegations and state capture revealed the dangers that can arise when a political organization becomes too dominant and powerful. A party that played a heroic role in history can still face the responsibility of answering difficult questions about governance. This lesson is important for Africa: No political movement, regardless of its history, should be permanently exempt from scrutiny. The sacrifices of previous generations must inspire better governance, not create a culture where leaders become protected from criticism. Democracy requires that even respected institutions remain accountable.

Zimbabwe: When the Party and the State Become Difficult to Separate

Zimbabwe provides one of Africa’s clearest examples of the dangers that emerge when a ruling party becomes deeply connected with state institutions. The liberation struggle gave the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) significant historical legitimacy. However, over time, debates emerged about the relationship between party structures and state institutions.

The central concern is simple: A political party should control government through elections, but it should not become identical to the state. The state belongs to every citizen --- including opposition supporters, critics, and those who do not participate in politics. When citizens believe that political loyalty determines access to opportunities, justice, or protection, democracy becomes eakened. Institutions lose credibility because people begin to see them as instruments of political power rather than neutral bodies serving society. The Zimbabwean experience reminds Africa that strong states require a clear distinction between the ruling party and public institutions.

Rwanda: Development, Discipline and the Accountability Debate

Rwanda presents a different but equally important governance debate. The country has attracted international attention for its emphasis on discipline, public order, economic planning, and development initiatives following the 1994 genocide. Supporters point to Rwanda as an example of how effective state capacity and long-term planning can transform a country. However, critics have raised questions about political competition, opposition space, and the balance between stability and accountability.

The Rwandan experience raises a broader question: Can development be sustained without strong democratic accountability mechanisms? This is not a simple question. Many African societies desire governments that deliver security, infrastructure, and economic progress. At the same time, citizens require institutions that allow them to question authority and demand transparency. The lesson is that development and accountability should not be treated as enemies. The strongest societies are those that combine capable governments with institutions that protect citizens’ ability to demand responsibility from leaders.

The African Pattern: Strong Personalities, Weak Institutions

Across many African countries, one common pattern emerges: Political systems often become centred around individuals rather than institutions. Strong personalities dominate parties. Leaders become symbols of political identity. Supporters defend individuals as representatives of their communities or political traditions. This creates what political scientists describe as personalised politics.

The danger of personalised politics is that institutions become dependent on individuals rather than rules. When a leader leaves office, the system struggles because institutions were never allowed to become genuinely independent. A mature democracy requires institutions that can survive beyond personalities. Presidents come and go. Political parties rise and fall. But national institutions must endure.

Citizens Are Also Responsible for the Culture of Impunity

It is easy to place all blame on politicians. However, citizens also influence political culture. Politicians often respond to incentives created by society. When citizens reward politicians who defend wrongdoing, politicians learn that accountability is politically dangerous. When citizens demand competence, transparency, and integrity, leaders are forced to respond.

Democracy is not only about choosing leaders every four or five years. It is also about creating expectations about how leaders should behave. A supporter who refuses to criticise wrongdoing by their own party contributes to the problem. The strongest political supporters are not those who defend every action of their leaders. They are those who demand that their leaders meet higher standards.

What Africa Must Do: Building Institutions Stronger Than Parties

If Africa is to overcome the culture of political impunity, several reforms are necessary.

1. Strengthen Independent Institutions --- Courts, parliaments, audit bodies, anti-corruption agencies, and oversight institutions must be able to operate without fear or favour.

2. Promote Merit-Based Appointments --- Political trust is important, but competence must remain central in public appointments. A country cannot develop when loyalty repeatedly defeats expertise.

3. Protect Professional Institutions --- Security services, civil servants, and regulatory bodies must serve the state rather than political parties.

4. Encourage Responsible Citizenship --- citizens must move beyond defending political parties at all costs. The question should always be: "Is this good for the country?", and not: "Does this help my party?"

My Thoughts: Africa’s Future Depends on Accountability

The future of African democracy will not be determined only by the number of elections held or the number of political parties registered. It will be determined by whether citizens and leaders accept one fundamental principle: No individual and no political party is bigger than the nation. Party loyalty has a legitimate place in democracy. Citizens have the right to support political movements and defend ideas they believe in. But party loyalty becomes dangerous when it protects wrongdoing, excuses incompetence, or weakens institutions.

Africa does not need weaker political parties. It needs stronger institutions capable of holding every party accountable. The true measure of democratic maturity is not whether one’s political allies escape criticism. It is whether justice applies equally, regardless of party colours. The nation must always be bigger than the party.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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