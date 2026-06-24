When Party Colours Become a Shield: Africa’s Dangerous Culture of Political Impunity [Part One]

Africa’s democratic journey over the past three decades has produced significant achievements. Military interventions have declined in many countries, multiparty elections have become more common, and citizens have gained greater opportunities to participate in choosing their leaders. However, beneath these achievements lies a growing concern that threatens the very foundation of democratic governance: the use of political identity as a shield against accountability.

Across many African societies, including Ghana, political affiliation has increasingly become a powerful social identity. For some citizens, belonging to a particular political party is no longer merely about supporting a set of policies or ideas. It has become a form of protection, a source of influence, and sometimes a justification for defending actions that would otherwise be condemned. When a politician or influential party supporter is accused of wrongdoing, the immediate reaction is often not a demand for facts, transparency, and justice. Instead, the debate quickly moves to partisan territory: "Is this person from our party or their party?" This question has become one of the greatest obstacles to accountability.

A member of a governing party facing allegations of misconduct may receive immediate political defense, with supporters arguing that the matter is politically motivated. An opposition politician facing similar accusations may claim victimization, while supporters describe the process as persecution. The result is a dangerous cycle where accountability itself becomes politicized

A society cannot defeat corruption, abuse of office, or incompetence when wrongdoing is judged according to political colours rather than ethical standards. The central question confronting Africa is therefore not only how to conduct elections, but how to build societies where no individual, regardless of political affiliation, is above scrutiny.

Democracy beyond Elections: The Importance of Strong Institutions

One of the greatest misconceptions about democracy is the belief that elections alone are sufficient. Elections are important because they allow citizens to choose their leaders. However, democracy requires much more. It requires institutions capable of restraining power, enforcing laws, and ensuring that public officials remain accountable.

Political scientists emphasize the importance of institutionalization in political development. According to this perspective, a country’s stability depends not merely on the strength of its leaders but on the strength of its institutions. Where institutions are weak, politics often becomes centered on personalities, loyalty networks, and patronage.

This explains why some countries conduct regular elections but continue to struggle with corruption and poor governance. Elections can change governments, but only strong institutions can change political culture. A country may have a new president, new ministers, and new political leadership, but if the same culture of protecting allies and punishing opponents remains, meaningful transformation becomes difficult.

Ghana: A Democratic Success Story Facing a Difficult Test

Ghana remains one of Africa’s most respected democratic examples. Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1992, the country has conducted several competitive elections and experienced peaceful transfers of power between the two dominant political traditions: the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This achievement should not be underestimated.

However, Ghana’s democracy faces a serious challenge: the growing tendency to interpret almost every political controversy through partisan lenses. A corruption allegation involving a politician is rarely treated simply as a question of evidence and accountability. It often becomes a battle between party supporters.

If the accused belongs to one party, supporters may argue that opponents are attempting to destroy their reputation. If the accused belongs to the other side, the same supporters may demand immediate punishment. This selective approach weakens public trust. The fight against corruption cannot succeed when citizens apply one standard to their opponents and another to their allies. A nation cannot build strong institutions when political loyalty becomes more important than integrity.

The Winner-Takes-All Problem and the Politics of Patronage

One of Ghana’s long-standing governance challenges is the winner-takes-all nature of political competition. In many developed democracies, a change of government does not necessarily mean a complete replacement of public officials. Professional institutions maintain continuity. However, in Ghana and many other African countries, winning political power often comes with control over numerous state appointments.

This creates intense competition because political victory becomes associated with access to resources, opportunities, and influence. Political parties naturally require committed supporters. Governments also need people they trust to implement their programmes. This is normal in democratic systems. The problem begins when loyalty replaces competence. When appointments are perceived primarily as rewards for political support rather than recognition of expertise, institutions suffer.

This creates what many citizens describe as putting "square pegs in round holes" --- individuals occupying positions where their qualifications, experience, or skills may not match the responsibilities. The consequences are serious. Weak policy implementation; inefficient public institutions; declining confidence in government; and increased opportunities for corruption.

Max Weber and the Need for Professional Institutions

The concern about political appointments is not unique to Africa. The German sociologist, Max Weber argued that modern states require professional bureaucracies where officials are selected based on expertise, competence, and clearly defined responsibilities. A professional public service should serve the state, not merely a political party.

This does not mean politicians should have no influence. Democratically elected governments must have the ability to appoint people who share their vision. However, there must be a distinction between political leadership and professional administration. When every institution becomes an extension of party politics, the state becomes weakened. The police, military, civil service, judiciary, and regulatory bodies must maintain public confidence by demonstrating fairness and professionalism.

When Party Loyalty Becomes More Important Than Truth

One of the most worrying developments in African politics is the culture of defending individuals before examining facts. Political supporters sometimes behave as though admitting wrongdoing by a party member is an act of betrayal. This creates a dangerous mentality: "My party’s victory matters more than the truth." However, democracy cannot survive on this principle.

The purpose of political parties is not to protect individuals from accountability. Parties exist to present ideas, develop policies, and serve citizens. A party that encourages accountability among its own members becomes stronger. A party that protects wrongdoing damages both itself and the nation. The greatest test of political maturity is not defending one’s party when it is right. It is having the courage to criticize one’s party when it is wrong.

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah and the Debate on Professionalism

The concerns raised by Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah about political influence within institutions such as the Ghana Armed Forces form part of a wider national conversation. Professional institutions must remain above partisan interests.

The military, police, judiciary, and civil service exist to serve the entire nation, not a particular political tradition. Any perception that political affiliation determines advancement or protection within these institutions can damage public confidence.

This does not mean that every individual appointed under a particular government lacks competence or that every political appointment is improper. Democratic governments everywhere appoint people they trust. The concern is whether national institutions remain guided primarily by professionalism, merit, and constitutional responsibility.

Understanding Africa’s Political Challenge

Political scientists have used concepts such as clientelism and neopatrimonialism to explain some governance challenges facing developing democracies. Clientelism refers to a relationship where political leaders provide benefits, opportunities, or protection in exchange for loyalty, while neopatrimonialism describes systems where modern state institutions exist, but informal personal networks strongly influence how power and resources are distributed. In such environments, citizens may feel that political connections matter more than rules.

A young graduate may believe that joining a political network is more beneficial than developing professional skills. A businessperson may believe that proximity to political power is more valuable than competitiveness. A public official may believe that party loyalty provides protection. When such beliefs become widespread, institutions gradually weaken.

The Danger of Selective Accountability

Perhaps the greatest threat to democracy is not corruption itself, but selective outrage. When corruption is condemned only when committed by political opponents, society loses its moral foundation. A citizen who demands punishment for wrongdoing by opponents but excuses similar wrongdoing by allies is not defending justice. They are defending a political interest. Ghana and Africa need a new culture where citizens ask: "Is this action right or wrong?" before asking: "Who did it?" Until this happens, political parties will continue to exploit divisions while institutions remain vulnerable.

My Thoughts: Ghana’s Choice and Africa’s Future

Africa’s democratic future depends on whether nations can build institutions stronger than political parties. Political parties are necessary. They organize citizens, compete for power, and provide alternative visions for society. But no political party should become more powerful than the state itself. The ultimate loyalty of citizens must not be to a party. It must be to the nation.

Ghana’s democratic achievement is worth protecting. But protecting democracy requires more than peaceful elections. It requires citizens and leaders who believe that accountability must apply equally to everyone. The colour of a political party must never become a shield against responsibility.

Part Two will examine how similar challenges have unfolded across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and other African societies, and what lessons Ghana and the continent can learn.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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