ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mental Health Coordinator urges traditional leaders to lead fight against illicit drug use in Upper East

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
Social News Mental Health Coordinator urges traditional leaders to lead fight against illicit drug use in Upper East
WED, 17 JUN 2026

The Mental Health Coordinator at the Bongo District Health Directorate, Prince Kofi Yeboah, has called on traditional leaders and community members to take a leading role in addressing the growing menace of illicit drug use among young people in the Upper East Region.

Mr Yeboah made the appeal during a community dialogue and sensitisation programme held at Dachio and organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection. The programme focused on issues including gender based violence, child marriage, forced marriage, and gender inequality.

The event brought together traditional authorities, community members, officials from the Department of Social Welfare, civil servants, the District Chief Executive for Bolgatanga East, and residents of Dachio.

Addressing participants, Mr Yeboah stressed the need for a collective response to drug abuse, particularly given its increasing impact on young people across the region and the country.

He explained that the effects of illicit drug use are far-reaching and can be grouped into mental health, physical health, and overdose related consequences.

According to him, substance abuse contributes significantly to depression, anxiety, psychosis, and an increased risk of suicide. He noted that drugs such as tramadol, marijuana, and alcohol alter brain chemistry, often leading to addiction and poor decision making.

On physical health, he said prolonged drug use can result in liver disease, kidney failure, cardiovascular complications, and weakened immune systems.

He further warned that the absence of dosage control in illicit substances makes overdose a constant and potentially fatal risk.

Mr Yeboah also outlined several social and economic consequences associated with drug abuse among young people. These include school dropout, loss of productive potential, family breakdown, criminal activities, reduced productivity, and the erosion of cultural values and respect for authority.

He noted that many students who become involved in substance abuse lose concentration, miss classes, and eventually abandon their education. He added that addiction often prevents talented young people from contributing meaningfully to their families and communities.

The mental health officer also linked substance abuse to domestic violence, child neglect, financial hardship, theft, robbery, and violent behaviour.

To address the challenge, Mr Yeboah appealed to traditional leaders to introduce measures aimed at reducing the availability and use of illicit drugs within their communities.

He urged chiefs and community leaders to prohibit drug peddling at funerals, markets, and youth gatherings and to impose traditional sanctions on offenders.

He also encouraged them to use community meetings, festivals, and traditional gatherings as platforms to speak out against substance abuse.

“When chiefs condemn it, people listen,” he said.

Mr Yeboah further called for stronger collaboration between traditional authorities, law enforcement agencies, and health institutions through the sharing of information on drug dens and support for lawful interventions.

He also recommended the promotion of alternative livelihood opportunities, including youth farming initiatives and apprenticeship programmes, to reduce idleness among young people.

Addressing parents and guardians, he urged them to pay closer attention to their children's friendships, monitor behavioural changes, and engage in open discussions about the dangers of drug use.

He also advised parents to lead by example by avoiding the misuse of alcohol and other substances in the home.

“If we lose our youth to drugs, we lose the future of our communities,” Mr Yeboah emphasised.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said the dialogue was intended to move beyond awareness creation and encourage community-led action, with traditional leaders playing a central role in addressing social challenges and safeguarding the wellbeing of young people.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Ghana — GMet warns

55 minutes ago

Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two Tema Police intercept truck loaded with suspected Indian Hemp, arrest two

55 minutes ago

World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track system World Bank approves US$300 million to support phase out of SHS double track syst...

58 minutes ago

World Cup 2026: Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your footsteps — Mahama charges Black Stars against Panama World Cup 2026: 'Play for the flag, the children who dream of following in your ...

1 hour ago

SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his room SHS students storm teacher’s residence to rescue female classmate found in his r...

1 hour ago

Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as shortcut to success — Mary Addah Ghanaian youth now turning to politics as 'shortcut to success' — Mary Addah

1 hour ago

About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — UNICEF About 18,000 premature child deaths would be averted with 7.2% GDP investment — ...

1 hour ago

June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank June 17: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 on forex market, GHS11.16 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP Prosecute Ofori-Atta in absentia if you have evidence — Ahiagbah tells OSP

2 hours ago

Its incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahiagbah It's incompetent to claim NPP is responsible for bringing back Ofori-Atta — Ahia...

Just in....
body-container-line