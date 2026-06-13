ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ukraine's EU accession bid gains traction as Hungary lifts veto

By FRANCE 24 - RFI
Ukraine Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal (l) greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arriving for the Nordic and Baltic Prime Ministers (NB8) Summit 2026 on June 9, 2026 at the Kai Art Center in Tallinn, Estonia. - Raigo Pajula, AFP
SAT, 13 JUN 2026
Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal (l) greets the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arriving for the Nordic and Baltic Prime Ministers (NB8) Summit 2026 on June 9, 2026 at the Kai Art Center in Tallinn, Estonia. - © Raigo Pajula, AFP

The European Union will resume membership talks with Ukraine on Monday, the bloc announced, after Hungary lifted the veto imposed by its previous pro-Russian leader.

"All member states agreed to open the first accession negotiations cluster with Ukraine and Moldova," European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint social media post on Friday.

The announcement came after Hungary's new government agreed to drop its predecessor's longstanding veto against Kyiv.

That was put in place by former nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban, who was ousted in an election in April.

"This is a recognition of the determination, courage and hard work shown by both countries in advancing reforms, even in the face of immense challenges," Costa and von der Leyen said.

"Enlargement is a strategic choice," they said, adding: "In a world marked by growing uncertainty, a larger European Union is in our common interest."

Entry negotiations with Kyiv were formally opened back in June 2024, kickstarting a detailed, complex process that usually takes years and involves negotiations on everything from agriculture to the rule of law.

Watch more Ukraine's Zelensky pledges clear timetable of talks on EU membership

The move was largely symbolic, intended as a powerful show of support for Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Orban, whose government was close to Russia and bitterly opposed to Ukrainian EU membership, blocked any concrete progress on the accession process.

New Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar struck a deal with Kyiv on the rights of Ukraine's Hungarian ethnic minority, which had long been a thorn in ties between the neighbours.

Read more Hungary's Magyar seeks reset with Kyiv, proposes June summit with Zelensky

But Magyar has said Hungary does not support a fast-track procedure for Ukraine to join the 27-member EU.

He also said the country would hold a referendum on Ukraine's membership, should it "succeed in closing all 33 accession chapters within the next 10 to 15 years".

Talks will begin on Monday with the opening of the "fundamentals" section of the process, the two EU leaders said in their statement.

This covers basic principles such as rule of law that the two candidate countries will be expected to adhere to.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

FRANCE 24
FRANCE 24

International breaking news, top stories and headlinesPage: france24

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

The White House is seen as UFC Freedom 250 is held on the South Lawn of the White House, June 14, 2026. - Julia Demaree Nikhinson, AP FBI foils plot to attack White House UFC event using explosive drones, snipers

2 hours ago

How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide How 17-year-old Mfantsipim SHS final-year student committed suicide

3 hours ago

Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies Ashaiman Police arrest two suspects over series of armed robberies

3 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak Abort all pending US extradition requests until Ken Ofori-Atta returns – Ras Mub...

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves Interior Ministry lifts motorbike ban in Binduri after security improves

3 hours ago

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey Thomas Partey to miss Ghana’s World Cup opener after Canadian court dismisses vi...

3 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz (right) says his players have been keen to embrace various philosophies of playing football in their desire to create a team style. - AFP - BEN STANSALL Ghana boss Queiroz hails spirit of players ahead of Panama clash at World Cup

3 hours ago

Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will gravitate to – Barker-Vormawor Ken Agyapong has the appeal young voters who don’t believe politicians will grav...

4 hours ago

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Nobody has the right to close part of public hospital without my consent – Healt...

5 hours ago

Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in an unknown location in this handout image dated June 4, 2026, with the RFA Tideforce seen in the background. - Crown copyright 2026/Royal Navy/Handout via Reuters Russian warship fires warning shots at UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel

Just in....
body-container-line