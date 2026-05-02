ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

An Incredible Ghanaian Enterprise: Asantehene hails KGL Group at Coronation Ball

  Sat, 02 May 2026
Awards Alex Dadey crowned top honoree
SAT, 02 MAY 2026
Alex Dadey crowned top honoree

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, delivered a stirring tribute to indigenous Ghanaian enterprise, KGL Group and its Executive Chairman, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, during the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball celebrating his 27th coronation anniversary and his recognition as a Pillar of Peace.

Speaking before a distinguished audience that included former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Olu of Warri, the Asantehene used his address to hold up KGL as a model of what Ghanaian enterprise can achieve.

"It has been our great pride to be associated with this incredible Ghanaian enterprise with all the skill set, the entrepreneurial drive and the managerial acumen to operate on a global scale," His Majesty declared from the podium in the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Specifics
The King highlighted specific achievements that distinguish KGL under Mr. Dadey's leadership. Last year, he noted, the company completed the first phase of a mental health facility being constructed for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's medical school , a project undertaken in collaboration with the Lady Julia Foundation and the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

But it was the company's fiscal contribution that drew particular attention. "This year, KGL has already paid GHc 153 million to the Ghana Revenue Authority in taxes," the Asantehene announced to appreciative applause.

"And tonight," he added, "KGL has sponsored this glittering event."

Build Ghana now
The King framed the commendation within a broader call for a national attitudinal shift toward self-reliance and indigenous investment, a campaign he boldly likened to Kwame Nkrumah's historic "Self-Government Now" movement of 1949.

"Tonight, I move to invite captains of business gathered here and beyond to join hands with our traditional leaders, our farmers, our media and all relevant sections of society to start another campaign to build Ghana now," he declared.

In that context, KGL Group emerged as the living proof of his thesis: that Ghanaians must stop outsourcing risk and hard work to foreigners and instead invest in their own nation's future.

"KGL under Mr. Alex Dadey's leadership is throwing the spotlight on exemplary Ghanaian business leadership and affirming beyond any doubt that the nation can only count its blessings from the success of its businessmen," Otumfuo said.

Topmost honoree
Mr. Dadey was the top honoree of the night and was decorated by Otumfuo, receiving a gold medal, a gold plaque, and a citation. He is now leading the presentation of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin and gold medal to world leaders.

KGL Group, the largest supporter of Otumfuo’s peace initiatives, has fully backed the gold coin project since its launch in 2021, when the company purchased the first coin for GHc1 million.

Watch video below:

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

President Mahama hails IGP Yohunu for sterling performance President Mahama hails IGP Yohunu for sterling performance

31 minutes ago

Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market atAsesewa Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market at Asesewa  

31 minutes ago

Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase  

31 minutes ago

Lambussiedistrictassemblyfails toelect presiding member after two rounds of voting Lambussie district assembly fails to elect presiding member after two rounds of ...

31 minutes ago

Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary

31 minutes ago

Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply

7 hours ago

Restoration of Akosombo turbines not automatic solution to current dumsor — Miracles Aboagye Restoration of Akosombo turbines not automatic solution to current dumsor — Mira...

7 hours ago

We have enough capacity to meet electricity demand — Energy Minister We have enough capacity to meet electricity demand — Energy Minister

7 hours ago

May 2: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank May 2: Cedi maintains value, sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG ...

7 hours ago

2024 outages not due to transformer overloads — Energy Minister defends past comments 2024 outages not due to transformer overloads — Energy Minister defends past com...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line