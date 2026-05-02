An Incredible Ghanaian Enterprise: Asantehene hails KGL Group at Coronation Ball

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, delivered a stirring tribute to indigenous Ghanaian enterprise, KGL Group and its Executive Chairman, Mr. Alex Apau Dadey, during the World-Meets-in-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball celebrating his 27th coronation anniversary and his recognition as a Pillar of Peace.

Speaking before a distinguished audience that included former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Olu of Warri, the Asantehene used his address to hold up KGL as a model of what Ghanaian enterprise can achieve.

"It has been our great pride to be associated with this incredible Ghanaian enterprise with all the skill set, the entrepreneurial drive and the managerial acumen to operate on a global scale," His Majesty declared from the podium in the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Specifics

The King highlighted specific achievements that distinguish KGL under Mr. Dadey's leadership. Last year, he noted, the company completed the first phase of a mental health facility being constructed for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's medical school , a project undertaken in collaboration with the Lady Julia Foundation and the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

But it was the company's fiscal contribution that drew particular attention. "This year, KGL has already paid GHc 153 million to the Ghana Revenue Authority in taxes," the Asantehene announced to appreciative applause.

"And tonight," he added, "KGL has sponsored this glittering event."

Build Ghana now

The King framed the commendation within a broader call for a national attitudinal shift toward self-reliance and indigenous investment, a campaign he boldly likened to Kwame Nkrumah's historic "Self-Government Now" movement of 1949.

"Tonight, I move to invite captains of business gathered here and beyond to join hands with our traditional leaders, our farmers, our media and all relevant sections of society to start another campaign to build Ghana now," he declared.

In that context, KGL Group emerged as the living proof of his thesis: that Ghanaians must stop outsourcing risk and hard work to foreigners and instead invest in their own nation's future.

"KGL under Mr. Alex Dadey's leadership is throwing the spotlight on exemplary Ghanaian business leadership and affirming beyond any doubt that the nation can only count its blessings from the success of its businessmen," Otumfuo said.

Topmost honoree

Mr. Dadey was the top honoree of the night and was decorated by Otumfuo, receiving a gold medal, a gold plaque, and a citation. He is now leading the presentation of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin and gold medal to world leaders.

KGL Group, the largest supporter of Otumfuo’s peace initiatives, has fully backed the gold coin project since its launch in 2021, when the company purchased the first coin for GHc1 million.

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