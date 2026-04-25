Dr. Robert Kofi Doh supports BECE candidates at Ho Dome E.P. Basic School

A former Ho Central parliamentary aspirant and alumnus of Ho Dome E.P. Basic School, Robert Kofi Doh, has donated examination materials to final year students of the school ahead of the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination.

The items, presented on his behalf by Engineer William Asorgoe, included mathematical sets for candidates preparing for the BECE, scheduled to begin on May 4.

Beyond the support for final year students, Dr. Doh also recognised academic excellence by awarding two best performing students each from Basic 4 to Junior High School 2.

Receiving the items on behalf of the students, Girls Prefect Benedicta Ashuo expressed appreciation and gave assurance of their commitment to excel.

“We will all excel with divine grace and emerge as illustrious contributors to our community, nation, and beyond,” she said.

Headmaster John Fansey commended the gesture, describing it as a timely intervention that would inspire students to work harder and bring honour to the school.

Dr. Doh, who serves as National Youth Commissioner of the National Democratic Congress and President of PROFORUM, further indicated plans to reward top-performing BECE candidates after the examinations.

He explained that the initiative forms part of his broader commitment to promoting academic excellence and supporting the development of young people, particularly in institutions that contributed to his early education.

Management of the school expressed confidence that the support would positively impact student performance and help maintain the school’s academic standards.