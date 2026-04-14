Supreme Court adjourns Kpandai election appeal indefinitely

The Supreme Court of Ghana has adjourned indefinitely (sine die) an appeal filed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal in connection with the Kpandai election petition.

The appeal seeks to overturn a 4–1 majority decision of the court delivered on January 28, which set aside a ruling of the Tamale High Court.

At the hearing, presiding judge Justice Gabriel Pwaman apologised to the parties, explaining that the court was unable to properly constitute a panel to hear the matter.

The proceedings lasted only about five minutes before the court adjourned the case without a new date.