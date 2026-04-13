The C-Quansah Foundation graduates first cohort of 118 trainees

In a major push to equip young women with vocational skills, the C-Quansah Foundation led by Lawyer Charles Quansah has held a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of its ‘Learn-A-Skill Programme’, with 118 trainees completing the intensive course.

The event took place on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the historic Palaver Hall of Cape Coast Castle. Graduands, all dressed in the foundation’s branded Lacoste tops, were joined by friends and family.

‘You deserve applause’ – Founder hails graduates

Mr. Charles Quansah, a Presidential Staffer and founder of the foundation, used the occasion to praise the graduands for their patience and resolve in completing the five-week intensive skills training.

“Today, you have successfully completed, and I must commend you all for achieving this feat,” Mr. Quansah told the trainees.

He revealed that out of 240 initial registrants, only 118 saw the programme through. “It is with steadfast commitment that you were able to complete, and for that, you deserve an applause,” he said.

Outlining post-training support, Mr. Quansah announced a continuous monitoring scheme to assess the progress of graduands and offer assistance where needed. “This is to ensure that they continue to make a living out of the training received,” he emphasised.

He urged the newly skilled women to be willing ambassadors of the programme and to share their knowledge with others.

‘Colonial relic’ and the case for skills training

The foundation’s Operations Officer, Alhaji Issah Jagbesie, also addressed the gathering, noting that the overwhelming response - 240 registrations for the maiden programme exceeded expectations.

He advised the graduands to specialise in their chosen fields: Makeup Artistry, Wig Installation and Styling Techniques, Nail Technology, and Beauty and Fashion Styling. “It is better to be known for something than to be a jack of all trades and master of none,” he stressed.

Assessing the place of skills training in Ghana’s development, Alhaji Jagbesie remarked, “Our colonial masters deliberately taught us grammar education at the expense of technical and skills development.” He charged the ladies to take pride in their new competencies and put them to good use. “If Ghana wants to develop, technical and vocational education is the way to go, and we can only be appreciative of Lawyer Charles Quansah’s efforts,” he said.

‘You believed in us before we believed in ourselves’

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Abigail Wilson Cobbold described the day as a significant milestone. “Not just the end of a training programme, but the beginning of a new chapter filled with opportunities, growth, and responsibility,” she said.

Ms. Cobbold expressed profound gratitude to the foundation. “We are deeply thankful to Lawyer Charles Quansah and his incredible team for giving us the gift of knowledge and the opportunity to discover our potential. You believed in us even before we fully believed in ourselves, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

She encouraged her fellow graduands to see the achievement as a launchpad. “As we step into the future, let us remember that learning does not end here. This is only the foundation.”

She urged them to step forward with confidence, integrity, and a strong work ethic, acting as good ambassadors of the programme. “This is not just a graduation; it is a launch into our careers, our dreams, and our purpose. We will make you proud.”

The C-Quansah Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to providing essential social amenities, empowering youth through education and skills development, and supporting vulnerable communities across Ghana, has delivered on its mission with this maiden skills cohort.

As the 118 women step out into the Cape Coast environs with renewed commitment, time will tell how they hone their new skills to build sustainable livelihoods.