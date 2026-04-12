Iran-US talks fail to reach deal in Islamabad on ending Middle East war

Iran and the United States failed to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East, US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday after marathon talks in Islamabad, adding that he was leaving after giving Tehran the "final and best offer".

Vance said Washington was seeking a “fundamental commitment” from Iran not to develop a nuclear weapon, adding that “we haven't seen that” after the highest-level talks between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

However, he signalled the United States was still giving Tehran time to consider its proposal, after announcing on Tuesday a two-week pause in joint attacks with Israel to allow space for negotiations.

Pakistan, which hosted the talks and helped bring the rivals to the table, said it would continue facilitating dialogue and urged both sides to respect the temporary truce.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said negotiations stalled over “unreasonable demands” from the US, though the foreign ministry later struck a more measured tone, noting that “no one” could expect a deal after a single session following 40 days of war.

The conflict was sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran that has shaken the Middle East and rattled the global economy.

Both sides entered the Pakistan-mediated talks with maximalist positions, with Washington ramping up pressure by sending minesweeping ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions surfaced when Iranian media accused the US of making “excessive demands” over the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil had passed before Iran effectively shut it during the war.

US President Donald Trump also struck a defiant tone during the talks, insisting Washington had already secured victory on the battlefield.

“Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me. The reason is because we've won,” he said.

After 21 hours of negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Vance told reporters no agreement had been reached.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal – our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it,” he said before departing.

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Leverage

Suggesting efforts to keep the sides talking would continue, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said his government would "continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come".

"It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire," he added.

The high-stakes meeting had unfolded in Islamabad with intense mistrust by both sides.

Iran was in the middle of negotiations on its nuclear programme in February with Trump's real-estate friend Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner when the United States and Israel launched their attack. The first salvos of the war killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Both Kushner and Witkoff were part of Vance's team in Pakistan. The 70-strong Iranian delegation was led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the powerful speaker of parliament, and included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iranian demands for any agreement to end the war include unfreezing sanctioned Iranian assets and ending Israel's war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Vance has said would not be up for discussion in Islamabad.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz has also presented a key friction point.

Iran throughout the war exercised its global economic leverage by asserting control of the important maritime route, sending oil prices soaring and piling political pressure on Trump as Americans complained of rising costs at the pump.

The US military said Saturday that two Navy warships transited through the strait to begin clearing it of mines and ensure it is a "safe pathway" for tankers.

The Iranian military denied that any American warships had entered the waterway and threatened to respond if they do so.

The Revolutionary Guards' Naval Command said Iranian promises of safe passage during a two-week ceasefire applied only to "civilian vessels under specific conditions".

The United States is heavily impacted by soaring oil prices on global markets but imports less directly from the Gulf than many of its European allies – which Trump has berated for not joining a war that they were not consulted about beforehand.

"We'll open up the strait even though we don't use it, because we have a lot of other countries in the world that do use it that are either afraid or weak or cheap," Trump said.

Israel strikes Beirut without warning, killing dozens in major escalation

Lebanon violence

Ghalibaf, speaking shortly after landing in Pakistan, made clear that Iran remained highly suspicious of the United States.

"Our experience in negotiating with the Americans has always been met with failure and broken promises," Ghalibaf said.

Vance said before leaving for Pakistan that if Iran was willing, the United States would "negotiate in good faith" but would not be receptive "if they're going to try to play us".

A major complicating factor has been Israel's assertion that the ceasefire does not affect Lebanon, where the Israeli military has launched massive strikes and a ground invasion in response to fire from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shia Muslim movement.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes on the country's south on Saturday killed 18 people, bringing the death toll from Israel's operations since the war broke out past 2,000.

Israel and Lebanon will hold their own talks next week in Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he wanted a peace deal with Lebanon that "will last for generations".

But Israel has ruled out a ceasefire with Hezbollah, signalling it will instead seek to pressure the historically weak central government in Beirut.

(With AFP)