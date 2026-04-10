Defiant Defendant Dragged to Court for Contempt After Ignoring High Court Rulin

A long‑running land dispute at Krobo Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region has taken a dramatic turn, with the defendant, Kweku Duah, now facing contempt of court charges.

This development follows a High Court ruling delivered on March 16, 2028, which upheld the claim of the Asona Royal Family, the plaintiffs in the case. Duah is alleged to have openly defied the court’s directives.

According to the solicitors for the Asona Royal Family, Messrs. Asamoah Legai Consult, Duah’s conduct left them with no option but to initiate contempt proceedings.

The case, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Enid Marful‑Sawu at the Kumasi High Court 3, stems from Duah’s claim of ownership over a parcel of land at Krobo Buoho—land the Asona Royal Family had lawfully reclaimed.

The High Court’s ruling on March 16, 2028, unequivocally favored the Asona Royal Family. As part of the interim orders pending final determination, the court directed Duah to pay GHC 3,000 to the family as compensation for time and resources expended during the litigation.

However, Duah allegedly ignored the court’s directives entirely.

Sources indicate that after the ruling, Duah returned to Krobo Buoho and publicly misrepresented the judgment, claiming—without evidence—that the court had ruled in his favor. Eyewitnesses report that he and his associates engaged in public celebrations accompanied by insults directed at members of the Asona Royal Family.

This alleged defiant and misleading conduct prompted the family’s solicitors to file a contempt of court application. In addition, Duah’s failure to pay the GHC 3,000 compensation has led to the filing of an entry of cost against him.

The contempt case was initially scheduled for hearing on Friday, March 20, 2028, at the Kumasi High Court 3. However, proceedings were adjourned to March 23, 2028, due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Marful‑Sawu, who was reportedly attending an important national assignment.