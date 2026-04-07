OSP chases Chase Petroleum, Sentuo Oil, three other fuel firms over tax evasion and financial irregularities

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has initiated investigations into five fuel companies over suspected financial misconduct and possible collaboration with government officials.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 7, the OSP named the companies under investigation as Platon Oil and Gas Ltd, Sentuo Oil, Akwaaba Oil, Sahara Oil and Gas Ltd, and Chase Petroleum Ghana Ltd.

The investigation is centred on alleged under-declaration of petroleum imports, misrepresentation of product types during depot transfers, and tax evasion.

According to preliminary findings, some Bulk Distribution Companies are suspected to have worked with officials from the National Petroleum Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, and the National Security Secretariat, allegedly using intermediaries to facilitate illicit financial dealings.

The OSP disclosed that it has executed court sanctioned searches at fuel depots and offices linked to the companies, leading to the seizure of documents and electronic evidence. Several individuals connected to the case are currently in custody as investigations continue. “The investigation remains ongoing. Further updates will follow,” the statement said.