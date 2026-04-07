Govt pushing ‘hidden’ LGBTQ agenda into school curriculum – NPP alleges

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour, has accused President John Dramani Mahama and his government of attempting to introduce LGBTQ-related content into Ghana’s school curriculum under the guise of promoting family values.

Speaking at a press conference at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Ntim Fordjour described the move as a betrayal of earlier commitments made to religious leaders and Ghanaians.

According to him, President Mahama had earlier suggested that promoting family values through education could reduce the need to pass the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill into law.

He recalled a January 2025 engagement between President Mahama and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, where he reportedly proposed a curriculum-based approach.

“More than even the family values bill, it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they are growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it,” Mr Fordjour quoted the President as saying.

Ntim Fordjour claimed that instead of strengthening family values, the government is pursuing what he described as a hidden LGBTQ agenda in the education system.

“But what did President Mahama and his government do instead? In January of this year, we took the pain to expose the NDC government’s deliberate, orchestrated, and diabolical LGBT agenda in our schools,” he alleged.

He said the development contradicts earlier assurances given to religious leaders and the general public about protecting Ghanaian cultural and family values.

The Assin South MP argued that the government’s approach shows a shift from legislation to what he described as indirect promotion through education.

He insisted that Ghanaians expected the government to prioritise the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill rather than focus on curriculum changes.

“Ghanaians took him at his word,” he said, adding that the current approach raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to the bill.

Ntim Fordjour called on the government to clarify its position on the bill and the country’s educational curriculum, insisting that transparency is needed to address growing public concerns.