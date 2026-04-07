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Road Construction as a Catalyst for Development in Ga North Manunipality.

Feature Article Road Construction as a Catalyst for Development in Ga North Manunipality.
TUE, 07 APR 2026

One major area that Hon. Akwetey Agbo is actively tackling is road construction in the Ga North Municipality. This strategic focus reflects a clear understanding of the critical role infrastructure plays in driving economic growth, improving living standards, and transforming communities.

Road infrastructure remains one of the most essential foundations for development in any society. In rapidly expanding urban areas such as Ga North, the demand for accessible, durable, and well-maintained roads continues to grow. Poor road networks not only slow down movement but also hinder economic activities, increase transportation costs, and discourage both local and external investment. Recognizing these challenges, Hon. Akwetey Agbo’s emphasis on road construction is both timely and necessary.

Importantly, this effort aligns with the broader national agenda of John Dramani Mahama to “reset” and rebuild the country’s infrastructure base. This vision prioritizes key sectors such as roads, which serve as the backbone of trade, mobility, and sustainable development.

A key example is the road stretching from Katapor to Pokuase, which serves as a major economic corridor within the municipality. Encouragingly, visible work is ongoing on this stretch, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving a critical commercial route and boosting confidence among residents and investors alike.

In addition, significant progress has been made on the Asofan–Amamorley road. The successful completion of the first phase marks an important milestone, while work is actively ongoing on the second phase. This phased approach reflects careful planning, efficient resource allocation, and a sustained commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure.

These road projects are expected to significantly boost local economic activities. Traders, farmers, and small-scale business owners will benefit from improved access to markets, reduced transportation costs, and shorter travel times. Furthermore, improved road networks make the municipality more attractive to investors, opening up new opportunities for economic expansion.

Beyond economic benefits, better roads enhance access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and emergency response. Residents can travel more safely and efficiently, ultimately contributing to an improved quality of life across the municipality.

Moreover, road construction creates employment opportunities for local residents—from skilled engineers and contractors to laborers—thereby stimulating income generation and supporting broader economic growth.

As I conclude, the ongoing road projects in the Ga North Municipality represent more than construction—they symbolize progress, opportunity, and a renewed commitment to development under purposeful leadership.

Charles Cardinal, Pokuase.

Prince Charles Quao-Pokuase
Prince Charles Quao-Pokuase, © 2026

This Author has published 28 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Prince Charles Quao-Pokuase

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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