Four arrested in Kasoa over phone theft during Easter festivities

The Central East Regional Police Command has apprehended four men in Kasoa for allegedly stealing mobile phones during the Easter celebrations in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

The suspects, identified as Anthony Fiave, 25, Bright Owusu, 30, Kwaku Appiah, 38, and John Addai, 39, were arrested at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026, with 21 assorted mobile phones in their possession.

According to the police, the arrests were made during a vehicular stop and search exercise along the Kasoa Ofaakor Bawjiase Swedru road, part of heightened security measures to maintain order during the Easter period. The suspects were travelling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle, popularly known as a “fish” car, with registration number GB 6246-22.

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, police discovered twenty-one (21) assorted mobile phones believed to have been stolen by the suspects,” a police statement said.

Initial investigations suggest the suspects engaged in a spree of mobile phone thefts during the festivities, targeting individuals in Agona Swedru. The identities of the victims are yet to be established.

The suspects remain in police custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations. They are expected to be put before court. Meanwhile, the retrieved mobile phones have been kept as exhibits, and the police are calling on anyone who may have lost a phone during the celebrations to report to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for identification and retrieval.