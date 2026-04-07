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Mahama arrives in Lyon for One Health Summit

  Tue, 07 Apr 2026
Headlines Mahama arrives in Lyon for One Health Summit
TUE, 07 APR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Lyon, France, to participate in the One Health Summit, a high-level gathering of global leaders, health ministers and experts focused on public health issues.

The President is expected to co-chair the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A statement from the Presidency said President Mahama received a warm welcome upon arrival from Ghanaian families living in Lyon, who turned out in large numbers to greet him on Easter Monday.

The statement added that following the summit on Tuesday, President Mahama will travel to Paris for a bilateral meeting with President Macron at the Élysée Palace.

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