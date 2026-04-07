Holidaymakers throng beaches in Takoradi on Easter Monday

Revellers and holidaymakers have thronged beaches in Takoradi with families, friends and loved ones to celebrate this year's Easter Monday.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed during a tour of Vienna, Alan, and Last Hour beaches the seashores, and bars along those areas were filled with holidaymakers who engaged in swimming and other fun activities.

Khebab, and popcorn stands were stationed at vantage points to serve customers, while others rode on horses as side attractions.

Hawkers also took advantage of the occasion to cash in by selling food, refreshments, and other items.

Mrs Cecilia Mensah, a holidaymaker, and her family, told the GNA that the Easter celebration marked a period to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity, and served as a period to rekindle the bond between friends, family and loved ones.

She said, “On an occasion where Christ has risen, celebrating a day like this with my children means that we are having good times together to the glory of God.”

She urged Christians to use the occasion to show love and compassion to one another and help make the world a better place for all.

Mr Michael Kwasi Teye, another holidaymaker, said the day was to celebrate, connect and unite with friends and loved ones.

He also urged those celebrating to do so in peace and harmony and avoid activities that could compromise the security around the beaches.

As side from the beaches, other residents flocked shopping malls, pubs, and other entertainment event centres to celebrate Easter Monday.

In a related development, at our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, mass was held for the aged and later a picnic was organised were the various societies in the church brought food and drinks to share and make merry.

It was an awesome scene to watch when the aged and youth took to the dancing floor when the church band provided music.

GNA