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NPA donates GH¢1million to Ghana Medical Trust Fund

  Wed, 01 Apr 2026
Social News NPA donates GH¢1million to Ghana Medical Trust Fund
WED, 01 APR 2026

The National Petroleum Authority has donated GH¢1 million to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as MahamaCares, to support healthcare financing for individuals living with chronic non-communicable diseases.

The contribution forms part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility efforts and aligns with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama to provide financial relief for patients battling long-term health conditions.

Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, announced the donation during a brief ceremony on Tuesday, March 31.

“We have decided to also support. The Board has given approval for an amount of GHC1 million,” he said.

He further urged the Fund’s management to extend its interventions to northern Ghana as implementation progresses, raising concerns about access to critical services such as dialysis in that part of the country.

Administrator of the Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, welcomed the donation, stating that the support would significantly strengthen the Fund’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

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