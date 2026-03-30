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Mon, 30 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Voice Of Conscience From The NDC Grassroots – Volume 3

Voice Of Conscience From The NDC Grassroots – Volume 3

The strength of the National Democratic Congress has always rested on its grassroots. They are the foot soldiers who walk the dusty roads, defend the party in difficult times, mobilize voters, and sustain the party’s spirit when power seems far away. For this reason, empowerment of the grassroots must go beyond slogans and emotional praise; it must translate into real, sustainable opportunities.

Empowerment should not be reduced to cash handouts. While money may solve temporary problems, it does not build long-term security. What the grassroots need are skills training, employment pathways, business support, access to contracts, apprenticeships, and inclusion in development programmes. These are the tools that turn loyalty into productivity and political commitment into national development.

However, empowerment must be guided by responsibility. Lazy, entitled, or selfish individuals who see the party only as a shortcut to personal comfort must not block serious and hardworking comrades from opportunities. Discipline, competence, and willingness to contribute to Ghana’s progress should be the standard.

Grassroots members must also be bold and proactive. There is nothing wrong with approaching appointees and elected officials respectfully to present ideas, skills, and proposals. The message should always be clear: this is what I can do, and this is how it benefits the country. Power must meet preparedness.

For their part, appointees and elected officials must keep their doors open, pick calls, and remain accessible, just as they were during opposition. Leadership is not distance; leadership is service. Only through mutual respect, opportunity creation, and accountability can the party remain united, credible, and strong for generations to come.

We shall return!
By 1. Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
2. Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi

3. Nana Kojo Kissi

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
Evans Mawunyo Tsikata, © 2026

This Author has published 88 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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