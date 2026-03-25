Ghana's new procurement rules are more than a technical fix

Author: Surv. Dr. Emmanuel Norgah Bukari

Public procurement rarely makes the evening news. It sits behind the scenes while elections, floods, and political rows fill the headlines. But it is the quiet mechanism through which annual budgets become the roads your tyres hit, the boreholes your community drinks from, and the school blocks your children sit in. Every contract awarded, every approval granted, every competitive method selected, these are governance decisions with direct consequences for ordinary Ghanaians.

In November 2025, Ghana's Finance Ministry, through Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, gazetted the Public Procurement (Thresholds for Approving Authorities and Procurement Methods) Regulations, 2025, known as L.I. 2516. The instrument came into force on 4th February 2026. On the surface, it looks technical: a revision of the monetary ceilings that determines which officials can approve contracts and which competitive methods must be used. Under the surface, it is a meaningful attempt to fix a governance system that time and inflation had quietly broken.

The Problem That Time and Inflation Created

Ghana's Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663), sets thresholds in nominal Ghana Cedis. That design has a built-in vulnerability: as the cedi depreciates and prices rise, the real value of a fixed threshold falls year after year without anyone doing anything wrong. A contract ceiling that made sense in 2016 had, by 2025, lost more than half its real purchasing power. What once counted as a major works contract now bought you a road drainage repair.

The practical consequence was what you might call regulatory drift. Procurement entities found themselves required to initiate International Competitive Tendering for contracts that, in any sensible economic reading, warranted a straightforward Request for Quotation. The Central Tender Review Committee (CTRC) at the national level accumulated approval queues for projects that district assembly procurement officers could have and should have handled locally. Each unnecessary referral adds weeks to an already stretched approval chain. Multiply that across hundreds of entities and thousands of contracts, and the aggregate cost to infrastructure delivery is enormous.

Research has also documented a subtler consequence: the old thresholds created incentives to split contracts artificially. If breaking a GHS 2 million job into two GHS 900,000 jobs avoided a cumbersome competitive process, some entities did exactly that, not necessarily out of bad faith but because the system's design made it the rational choice. L.I. 2516 addresses this directly by raising the ceilings at which heavier procedures kick in.

What L.I. 2516 Actually Does

The regulation substitutes the Second, Third, and Fifth Schedules of Act 663 with revised thresholds across all procurement entity categories. The changes are substantial. For Category A to C Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the CTRC approval trigger for works contracts rises from GHS 13 million to GHS 54 million, a 315 percent increase. This is not generosity; it is realignment. Ghana's average infrastructure inflation over 2021 to 2024 ran at roughly 20 to 25 percent annually, and the cedi lost around 40 percent of its value against the dollar over 2022 to 2024. The 2016-era thresholds had simply stopped making economic sense.

For district assemblies and other Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), the shift is even more pronounced in proportional terms. The head-of-entity works authority for Category F3 (District) assemblies has doubled, from GHS 250,000 to GHS 500,000. Municipal assemblies see the same doubling. This matters practically. A district assembly procurement officer approving a community borehole or a feeder road spot improvement has both the local knowledge and the community accountability to make that call. Sending up the approval chain for the sake of a nominal currency figure that inflation had rendered meaningless was costing time and money that districts do not have.

Perhaps the single change with the most immediate practical effect is the doubling of the Request for Quotation (RFQ) ceiling for works, from GHS 900,000 to GHS 1,800,000. A large share of standard community-level works, road spot improvements, school blocks, drainage structures, rural market facilities, fall in that band. Under the old regime, these required full National Competitive Tendering: gazette advertisement, bid security deposits, formal evaluation committees, and all the associated paperwork. Under L.I. 2516, they can go through RFQ. Depending on entity capacity, that represents a time saving of between six and twelve weeks per contract cycle. Across hundreds of district contracts annually, the aggregate efficiency gain is very large.

What This Means for Local Contractors and SMEs

There is a supply chain story embedded in L.I. 2516 that has not received enough attention in the commentary so far, and it deserves to be told plainly.

Ghana's construction supply chain has a pyramidal structure. At the top sit large international and regional contractors with the financial muscle to handle major highways and urban infrastructure. In the middle is a growing cohort of Ghanaian national contractors. At the base, a large population of small local firms operates in a precarious position, often excluded from public contracts not by incompetence but by procedural barriers. Formal tendering requires bid securities, technical documentation packages, professional registration certificates, and administrative capacity that many small Ghanaian firms simply cannot muster. The NCT floor was, in practice, a market exclusion mechanism for the lower tier of the domestic supply chain.

By doubling the RFQ ceiling, L.I. 2516 opens a substantial new portion of the public works market to these smaller domestic firms. RFQ processes are more accessible by design. They require quotations, not formal tenders. Response periods are shorter. The compliance burden on bidders is lower. Research from comparable procurement reform contexts, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, suggests that this kind of procedural simplification is often a more effective SME inclusion mechanism than explicit set-aside programmes, because it removes structural barriers rather than creating parallel tracks that require their own administrative overhead.

The multiplier effect here is worth making explicit. When Ghanaian small and medium firms win public works contracts, they source labour, materials, and equipment from their local economies to a far greater degree than international contractors do. The economic value of public investment that flows through local contractors stays in Ghana at a much higher rate. L.I. 2516 creates the structural conditions for this multiplier to operate across a larger share of Ghana's annual procurement portfolio.

What It Means for Roads Infrastructure Specifically

Speaking from the vantage point of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, where the majority of infrastructure contracts fall in the GHS 1.8 million to GHS 54 million range, the implications of L.I. 2516 are immediate and consequential. Under the previous threshold structure, a large proportion of road rehabilitation and rural access contracts required referral to the CTRC before proceeding. That referral added weeks, sometimes months, to a pipeline the country cannot afford to slow down.

Under the revised thresholds, that same tranche of contracts can be approved at the entity level through the Entity Tender Committee, with the associated reduction in cycle time and administrative overhead. A GHS 45 million regional highway rehabilitation contract that previously required International Competitive Tendering, and the five to eight months that process typically consumes, can now proceed through National Competitive Tendering, accessible to Ghanaian contractors who have the capacity but not the global footprint that ICT effectively required.

For a country with a large infrastructure backlog and a government that has committed to expanding access to roads, clean water, and community facilities, this shift in approval architecture is operationally significant. It will not by itself build the roads. But it removes a layer of procedural drag that was slowing their delivery without making them better governed.

The Risks That Come with the Opportunity

An honest assessment of L.I. 2516 requires looking at the risks as clearly as the benefits. Three stand out.

First, expanding local procurement authority only delivers efficiency if the entities receiving that authority have the capacity to exercise it responsibly. Ghana has 216 district assemblies, and they vary enormously in the strength of their procurement units, the quality of their internal audit functions, and the experience of their procurement officers. Decentralising authority to an entity that lacks capacity does not speed up delivery; it changes the nature of the risk. The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and the Ministry of Finance must treat the training and monitoring component of this reform as its critical path, not an optional follow-on activity.

Second, raising thresholds reduces the competitive scrutiny that was previously applied to head-of-entity approvals. If the PPA's post-contract audit function does not grow to match the expanded approval space, the accountability gap created by removing CTRC oversight will not fill itself. Efficiency and accountability are not natural enemies, but they require deliberate management when the balance between them shifts. Ghana's electronic procurement system, GHANEPS, offers the most practical tool available: automated approval routing, contract value tracking, and cross-referenced audit trails that paper-based systems cannot replicate. The PPA should treat the update of GHANEPS workflows to reflect L.I. 2516's revised routing requirements as an urgent technical priority.

Third, and this is a structural limitation that L.I. 2516 does not resolve: the regulation contains no automatic indexation mechanism. Ghana's recent inflation history means that the calibration achieved in 2025 will erode in real terms within three to four years without adjustment. The instrument is a necessary correction of accumulated misalignment. It is not a permanent solution to the underlying problem. A permanent solution requires Parliament and the Finance Ministry to build a regular review mechanism, or better still an inflation-linked indexation formula, into the primary legislation. Without it, Ghana will be back at this point in a decade, correcting the same drift by another single large uplift.

What the Regional Picture Shows

Ghana is not navigating this challenge alone. Tanzania undertook a comparable threshold uplift in 2021 following an inflation review and achieved meaningful reductions in procurement bottlenecks, though evidence suggests the gains were partial because procedural simplification did not accompany the threshold changes. Kenya paired its 2020 threshold revision with an update to its e-procurement platform, and the combination reportedly delivered efficiency gains roughly double those seen in systems that reformed only the thresholds. Rwanda's 2022 reforms simplified bid security requirements alongside threshold liberalisation and saw domestic contractor participation rise notably in targeted contract bands. South Africa has taken the most deliberate approach to encoding equity objectives directly into its threshold architecture, linking approval tiers to ownership requirements under its broad-based empowerment framework.

The pattern across these countries is consistent. Threshold reform works better when it is paired with procedural simplification, capacity investment, and digital infrastructure updates. It delivers partial results when it stands alone. Ghana's L.I. 2516 is well-designed as a threshold instrument. Whether it delivers on its full potential will depend on the complementary investments that follow it.

The Larger Point

There is a tendency in public discourse to treat procurement regulation as a technical domain, best left to specialists and quietly adjusted when necessary. L.I. 2516 invites a broader conversation about what these seemingly dry numerical ceilings actually determine in practice.

They determine who gets to access public contracts, whether the market is open to Ghanaian small businesses or effectively reserved for large firms with administrative departments. They determine how quickly public investment flows into communities, whether a district assembly can authorise a school block repair in weeks or must wait months for a committee that has no particular advantage in evaluating the contract to do so. They determine the incentive structure facing procurement officers, whether the rules are calibrated to reward compliance or to make compliance inconvenient enough that workarounds proliferate.

L.I. 2516 recalibrates all three of these dimensions. It does so not with fanfare but through a methodical revision of numbers in schedules that most Ghanaians will never read. That is precisely why it deserves more attention than it has received.

The regulation is a substantive and thoughtful step toward a procurement system that works at the speed of Ghana's development needs. The harder and more consequential work of making the gains permanent, through capacity investment at the district level, GHANEPS integration, stronger post-contract auditing, and an automatic review mechanism begins now. The government got the legislation right. Whether the implementation follows is the question that the next three years will answer.

About the Author

Surv. Dr. Emmanuel Norgah Bukari is Chief Quantity Surveyor at Ghana's Ministry of Roads and Highways. Correspondence: [email protected]

Disclosure

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not represent the official position of the Ministry of Roads and Highways or any other government body.