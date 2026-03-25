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Wed, 25 Mar 2026 Feature Article

Empowerment With Purpose And Sustainable Opportunities - Part 2

Voice Of Conscience From The NDC Grassroots
Empowerment With Purpose And Sustainable Opportunities - Part 2

Being placed into opportunity under the banner of the National Democratic Congress is not a reward to be enjoyed in isolation; it is a responsibility to serve and uplift others. A grassroots member who is positioned must understand that their success is meaningful only when it creates room for more people to progress. Power must flow downward, not remain trapped at the top.

Helping others should not be selective or partisan. While party loyalty matters, governance demands a broader outlook. Whether party members or not, support should be extended to people who are willing to work, learn, and contribute positively to national development. This inclusive approach builds trust in government and strengthens the party’s image among the wider population.

Crucially, support must go beyond physical cash. Cash handouts are short-lived and often deepen dependency. What the grassroots truly need are sustainable opportunities, jobs, skills training, apprenticeships, mentorship, access to productive networks, project-based work, and support for innovation. These are the pathways that restore dignity and create long-term economic value.

Empowerment has a multiplier effect. Positioning one grassroots person positively affects not less than ten others. If an appointee or elected person intentionally empowers twenty grassroots members, they indirectly impact at least two hundred lives. This is real development, practical, visible, and measurable.

Where delays arise due to lack of clearance from the Ministry of Finance, leadership must show creativity and commitment. The responsible use of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to employ, engage, or train grassroots members is a practical solution. Waiting endlessly while loyal people suffer weakens morale and unity.

This era must reject tokenism. Empowerment must be intentional, sustainable, and people-centred. That is how trust is built and power is preserved.

We shall return!
By 1. Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
2. Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi

3. Nana Kojo Kissi

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata
Evans Mawunyo Tsikata, © 2026

This Author has published 88 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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