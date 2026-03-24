Sacrifice, Inclusion, And The Multiplier Effect -Part 1

The success of the National Democratic Congress has been paid for dearly by the grassroots. For years, they carried the party on their backs, defending it in communities, mobilising voters, funding activities from their own pockets, and standing firm in difficult times. Their suffering and loyalty are not in doubt. Therefore, placing the grassroots into opportunities when the party is in power is not a favour; it is a duty. It is prudent, strategic, and absolutely necessary.

Empowering one grassroots person does not end with one life. It creates a ripple effect. When one grassroots member is positioned, at least ten other lives benefit directly or indirectly to family, friends, and community members. Imagine an appointee or elected person deliberately empowering just twenty grassroots members. That single action translates into support and opportunities for not less than two hundred people. This is how development spreads, how loyalty is sustained, and how the party deepens its roots among the people.

Where formal clearance from the Ministry of Finance delays recruitment or engagement, appointees and institutions should be innovative. Internally Generated Funds (IGF) must be used responsibly but creatively to provide employment, internships, training opportunities, and project-based engagements for committed grassroots members. Waiting endlessly while people suffer breeds frustration and weakens morale.

This approach is not about recklessness; it is about vision. Strategic placement of the grassroots strengthens institutions, stabilises communities, and builds long-term political capital. When the grassroots feel included, they defend the government, protect the party, and sell its message with conviction.

This must not be politics as usual. Inclusion must be intentional, empowerment must be deliberate, and gratitude must be shown through action and not words alone.

We shall return!

By 1. Evans Mawunyo Tsikata

2. Jackson Bright Kitanya-Dabanyi

3. Nana Sefa- Kissi