My best friend is a Muslim: Navigating interfaith friendships in Ghana’s pluralistic communities

Ghana’s communities are a testament to the strength of unity in diversity, with Christianity, Islam, and African Traditional Religion (ATR) coexisting. One powerful way to foster greater understanding, empathy, and mutual respect is through interfaith friendships. As I write, my best friend is a Muslim, and I have maintained a healthy relationship with my Muslim mates in the Junior High School, Senior High School, and university without diluting my Christian faith.

Interfaith friendships demonstrate a glorious leap towards religious tolerance. As defined by UNESCO, “tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.” Having a best friend from a different faith background can be a life-enriching experience, allowing us to learn from one another’s perspectives and traditions. In this article, I explore the benefits of interfaith friendships and how they can build stronger communities that landmark religious tolerance.

Benefits of Interfaith Friendships

One of the contributing factors to Ghana’s reputation as an oasis of peace in the West African sub-region is our earnest regard for interfaith friendships, which might be missing in other neighbouring countries. In Ghana, statutory institutions like the National Peace Council, bring together eminent persons from various denominational groups within each of the three major religions – Christianity, Islam, and ATR - to form part of the Board of Governors responsible for making decisions for the prevention, management, and resolution of conflict, and to build sustainable peace in the country. Among other benefits, this national peace infrastructure presents Ghana as a landmark of religious tolerance in the West-African sub-region.

Close friendships dispel misconceptions and stereotypes about each other’s faith. Such friendships have a unique power to break down barriers and challenge preconceived notions. When we form meaningful connections with people from different faith backgrounds, we begin to see beyond our differences and recognise our shared humanity.

Interfaith friendships promote self-reflection and empathy, creating opportunities for human potential to develop. When you bond with someone whose beliefs differ from yours, the relationship reflects your own worldview and gives you a new worldview. It transforms your attitude, behaviour, and communication towards people of other faiths, making you listen to them while speaking with emotional vocabulary that breaks religious barriers. Interfaith collaborations often birth projects that address community needs such as peace forums and interfaith mediation committees. They create opportunities for people to hone their skills in mediation, dialogue and collaborative problem-solving. Shared festivals, art, music and cuisine widen cultural awareness, fostering a generation that is more comfortable with diversity.

Building Strong Interfaith Friendships

To strengthen interfaith friendships in Ghana’s pluralistic communities, we must value each other’s beliefs and practices. We can achieve this by showing genuine interest in their spiritual practices. Ask about their holidays and customs. Show curiosity and enthusiasm for their spiritual experiences. When discussing matters of faith, listen attentively to understand, not to respond. Ask open-ended questions to learn more about their beliefs and traditions.

Open communication is key in interfaith engagements. Sharing our thoughts, feelings, and experiences helps build trust, understanding, and deeper connections with others. When we communicate openly, we clear up misunderstandings and assumptions, foster empathy and compassion, build stronger relationships, and create a safe space for others to agree and disagree.

Understand and appreciate differences. Embracing our unique backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives enriches our connections and broadens our understanding of the world. By acknowledging and valuing differences, we create space for growth, empathy, and inclusivity, ultimately strengthening our communities and fostering a more harmonious coexistence.

Conclusion

Peace is the ultimate aspiration of faith, and nurturing friendships across religious lines cultivates harmony, sowing seeds of understanding that blossom into a more peaceful world. In Ghana, where diverse faiths coexist, interfaith friendships can be a powerful tool for building bridges. We must learn from each other and grow together, creating stronger, more harmonious communities, understanding that we do not need to practise another person’s faith to tolerate them, but we need to accept and regard their faith practices as legitimate as ours.

ISAAC PRINCE GLORIER

PEACEBUILDING PROFESSIONAL

[email protected]