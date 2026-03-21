All communities in Krachi East entangled in land disputes – Krachi East MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Mr Safo Nketia, has raised alarm over the escalating wave of land disputes in the municipality, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to peace and stability.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Eid al-Fitr prayers at Dambai Lapaz Park, Mr Nketia disclosed that nearly all communities in the area are entangled in land disputes except for Asukawkaw community.

He cited areas such as Nkwanta South township known for past tribal disturbances as evidence of the dangers posed by unresolved land conflicts.

According to the MCE, many of the disputes are fueled by economic interests and often involve multiple parties, including families, individuals and entire communities, making resolution increasingly complex.

Mr. Nketia identified poor land documentation and unclear boundary demarcations as key drivers of the disputes.

He therefore called on the Lands Commission and other relevant agencies to fast-track land registration and documentation processes in the municipality.

He appealed to chiefs and traditional authorities to prioritise peace and development over land-related conflicts, stressing that Dambai's status as the Oti Regional capital reflects its strategic importance and long-standing reputation for peace.

The MCE also urged the youth to play a constructive role in promoting unity and maintaining stability across communities.

Mr Nketia noted that the Municipal Assembly had limited authority in resolving land disputes, as such matters were ultimately determined by the courts.

He advised traditional leaders to follow due process by seeking legal redress rather than resorting to violence or intimidation.

Mr. Nketia reiterated that development could not thrive in an atmosphere of conflict and instability and appealed to traditional leaders to safeguard the peace and cohesion of the municipality.

GNA