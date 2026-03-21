ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

All communities in Krachi East entangled in land disputes – Krachi East MCE

  Sat, 21 Mar 2026
Litigations All communities in Krachi East entangled in land disputes – Krachi East MCE
SAT, 21 MAR 2026

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Mr Safo Nketia, has raised alarm over the escalating wave of land disputes in the municipality, warning that the situation poses a serious threat to peace and stability.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Eid al-Fitr prayers at Dambai Lapaz Park, Mr Nketia disclosed that nearly all communities in the area are entangled in land disputes except for Asukawkaw community.

He cited areas such as Nkwanta South township known for past tribal disturbances as evidence of the dangers posed by unresolved land conflicts.

According to the MCE, many of the disputes are fueled by economic interests and often involve multiple parties, including families, individuals and entire communities, making resolution increasingly complex.

Mr. Nketia identified poor land documentation and unclear boundary demarcations as key drivers of the disputes.

He therefore called on the Lands Commission and other relevant agencies to fast-track land registration and documentation processes in the municipality.

He appealed to chiefs and traditional authorities to prioritise peace and development over land-related conflicts, stressing that Dambai's status as the Oti Regional capital reflects its strategic importance and long-standing reputation for peace.

The MCE also urged the youth to play a constructive role in promoting unity and maintaining stability across communities.

Mr Nketia noted that the Municipal Assembly had limited authority in resolving land disputes, as such matters were ultimately determined by the courts.

He advised traditional leaders to follow due process by seeking legal redress rather than resorting to violence or intimidation.

Mr. Nketia reiterated that development could not thrive in an atmosphere of conflict and instability and appealed to traditional leaders to safeguard the peace and cohesion of the municipality.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbey secures bail after contempt sentence Herald Newspaper editor Larry Dogbey secures bail after contempt sentence

4 hours ago

Bus driver, truck mate die in collision on Elubo–Takoradi Highway Bus driver, truck mate die in collision on Elubo–Takoradi Highway

4 hours ago

Drug traffickers will face full force of the law — Julius Debrah Drug traffickers will face full force of the law — Julius Debrah

5 hours ago

Informal sector workers deserve equal attention — Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang Informal sector workers deserve equal attention — Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang 

5 hours ago

Students caught with drugs could face dismissal — Education Minister orders firm sanctions Students caught with drugs could face dismissal — Education Minister orders firm...

5 hours ago

Samreboi case: Six weeks will be enough for me to prepare my written submission — Atta Akyea Samreboi case: Six weeks will be enough for me to prepare my written submission ...

5 hours ago

Samreboi case: Im surprised AG is opposing my request for more time — Atta Akyea Samreboi case: 'I'm surprised AG is opposing my request for more time' — Atta Ak...

7 hours ago

Claims mosquito nets distributed to primary schools contain harmful chemicals false — GHS Claims mosquito nets distributed to primary schools contain harmful chemicals fa...

7 hours ago

Greater Accra Kusaasi Chief calls for Kusaal to be taught in schools next academic year Greater Accra Kusaasi Chief calls for Kusaal to be taught in schools next academ...

8 hours ago

June 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.27 on BoG interbank June 26: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.27 on BoG interbank 

Just in....
body-container-line